GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1810

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
EM’s Fed optimism could pique interest of absent friends
An aeerial view of Lagos Island, Nigeria
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Supply uncertain despite SSA duration bid

Frankfurt, Germany, tower of the new European Central Bank Building at afternoon
Georgie Lee, June 15, 2023
Supras and agencies
SSAs look to H2 funding as ECB and Fed fail to surprise
Addison Gong, June 15, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Saxony-Anhalt brings Länder social debut
Addison Gong, June 14, 2023
Sovereigns
Investors flock to new 30 year Bund as bankers hail fair pricing
Georgie Lee, June 13, 2023
GC View
SSAs should wake up and seize the Swissies
Frank Jackman, June 13, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

ABN Amro scores across senior and subordinated euros

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Ajax v AC Milan
Frank Jackman, June 13, 2023
Senior Debt
Danske and BayernLB seal bail-in green deals
Frank Jackman, June 14, 2023
Senior Debt
Société Générale stretches out to 10s in first sterling preferred
Atanas Dinov, June 15, 2023
Senior Debt
Intesa plays the long game with stunning return to dollars
David Rothnie, June 15, 2023
GC View
The dollar market is more than a fistful of funding
Atanas Dinov, June 14, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Awards 2023: Nominations requested!

52378316488_8c8b57c9a6_k.jpg
Bill Thornhill, June 14, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuance to pick up next week
Bill Thornhill, June 15, 2023
Covered Bonds
Cautious covered bond approach pays off for Argenta
Bill Thornhill, June 14, 2023
Covered Bonds
Relative value takes centre stage in covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, June 15, 2023
Covered Bonds
Label and spread help UniCredit CEE subsidiary's covered bond
Bill Thornhill, June 13, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Prepayment slowdown in solar ABS raises investor concerns

Small Solar Panels Against a Blue Sky
Ayse Kelce, June 15, 2023
Global ABS news 2023
Sun, sea and… rate uncertainty dominate buoyant Global ABS
George Smith, June 15, 2023
Global ABS news 2023
Hill urges securitization market to fight for deregulation
George Smith, June 14, 2023
ABS
US ABS issuers line up to price after Fed decision
Ayse Kelce, June 14, 2023
CLOs
JP Morgan to launch European CLO index
Tom Lemmon, June 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Volvo succeeds with £300m in out of favour sterling short end

Adobestock_Volvo_575x375_Jan21
Mike Turner, June 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Funky sterling market gives rise to Anglian inversion
Mike Turner, June 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
BT brings £700m hybrid on wobbly day in sterling
Mike Turner, June 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Stellantis and Daimler Truck keep automotive bonds purring
Mike Turner, June 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Fluvius brings green bond to Belgian retail market
Mike Turner, June 14, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Orpea restructuring ‘bad for France’, creditors allege

Orpea care home demonstration in 2022 from Alamy 12Jun23 575x375
Jon Hay, June 12, 2023
LevFin
Ineos regains prime spot in levfin, Cognita and EG market large TLBs
Marta Imarisio, June 15, 2023
People and Markets
Nord/LB expands infrastructure finance syndication team
Marta Imarisio, June 14, 2023
Syndicated Loans
BMW signs jumbo RCF of €8bn with fresh ESG communication
Marta Imarisio, June 12, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Tennet closes €8bn term loan for capex and energy transition
Marta Imarisio, June 14, 2023
Emerging Markets
Asia

H&H finally crosses finish line to boost China high yield

lifestyle candid portrait of young happy and sweet Asian Chinese woman feeding her beautiful baby girl with formula bottle at holidays resort as mothe
Rashmi Kumar, June 15, 2023
EM People and Markets
EM bond market's Darrant retires from banking
Francesca Young, June 14, 2023
CEE
International lenders await Turkey's 'crucial' summer
George Collard, June 12, 2023
CEE
CEE bonds hold up after recent flurry but Albania sells off
George Collard, June 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
US inflation cools but worries persist
Francesca Young, June 13, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Europe's block party continues as Entain raises £594m to fund STS buyout

Ladbrokes Store London - Ladbrokes Coral, a British betting and gambling company based in London UK, founded in 1886. Part of the Entain Plc group.
Aidan Gregory, June 14, 2023
Equity IPOs
ECM cheers long-delayed launch of €500m Nucera IPO
Jon Hay, June 12, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Allegro sponsors raise $413m from latest selldown
Aidan Gregory, June 13, 2023
GC View
To fix IPOs, make markets liquid not managers
Victoria Thiele, June 13, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
JTC raises £62m of equity for US acquisition
Aidan Gregory, June 15, 2023
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

EU beefs up transition and ESG ratings, goes soft on disclosure

Barrels leaking pollution from Alamy 15Jun23 575x375
Jon Hay, June 15, 2023
People and Markets
Miller leaves, UBS picks Ebert as Credit Suisse IB head
David Rothnie, June 12, 2023
People News
Top leader of NatWest investment banking to leave
John Crabb, June 13, 2023
People News
BBVA promotes syndicate head to lead global credit
Atanas Dinov, June 13, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
'It's definitely not goodbye' — TwentyFour's Ford to retire
Tom Lemmon, June 14, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Squeezed middle: boutiques hoist 'for sale' signs as costs bite

for sale.jpg
David Rothnie, June 15, 2023