Intro
As the official media partner of the Global ABS 2023, we’re covering all the latest news and key highlights from the event.
Stories
Preplaced UK deal after Moody’s report says EU Directive will boost asset class in EU
Keynote speaker Jonathan Hill to call for 'proper discussion about risk' in Europe
Annual Global ABS conference hasn’t mattered so much since the the fallout of the GFC
Société Générale subsidiary follows pair of preplaced deals in quiet conference build-up
Charter Court’s deal this week shows that STS hallmarks should be reconsidered, say sources
STS stamps a mark of regulatory confidence, not abundance of liquidity