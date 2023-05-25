GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1807

Top Stories
FIG
Smaller FIG issuer pragmatism could herald AT1 restart
Novo Banco HiRes 575
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

French agencies look past Fitch downgrade to establish new reference points

Lille,France,23th March,2023.Massive protesting across France against the pension reforms. The age of retirement is planned to go up from age 62 to 64
Georgie Lee, May 25, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: Improved economics lure KfW back to dollars
Addison Gong, May 24, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Tokyo ‘hosed down with demand’ but pricing sparks debate
Addison Gong, May 24, 2023
Supras and agencies
NWB makes five year dollar return
Addison Gong, May 23, 2023
SSA
Italy leads SSA mandate rush with 15 year linker
Georgie Lee, May 22, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Improved Novo Banco lowers capital cost with rare Portuguese T2

Lisbon, Portugal - October 19, 2016: Novo Banco Bank located in the Marques de Pombal Square. A bank created after the Espirito Santo Bank scandal.
Atanas Dinov, May 24, 2023
Senior Debt
Credem senior suits investors tastes
Frank Jackman, May 23, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Royal London brings first RT1 from UK mutual in innovative deal
Atanas Dinov, May 24, 2023
Senior Debt
JP Morgan lifts dollar market with belated bond bow
David Rothnie, May 25, 2023
GC View
Smaller banks can’t be afraid to think differently
Frank Jackman, May 24, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

BMO and BayernLB enliven sterling covered bonds

BMO Alamy 575x375 10Mar21
Bill Thornhill, May 25, 2023
Covered Bonds
DZ and Van Lanschot Kempen haul in vigorous covered bond demand
Bill Thornhill, May 24, 2023
Covered Bonds
Four issuers attempt covered bonds but only three make it to pricing
Bill Thornhill, May 23, 2023
Covered Bonds
KBC Bank pays up for five year covered paper
Frank Jackman, May 22, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising Rates: real money buyers in for 30 year EU bonds
Bill Thornhill, May 23, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

UK RMBS new issues forced wider amid supply glut pressures

Derelict houses in town centre of Congleton Cheshire UK
George Smith, May 25, 2023
ABS
Treasury curve inversion drives optimism on top ABS spreads
Ayse Kelce, May 25, 2023
RMBS
Mogelijk aims to return to market within 18 months after debut
George Smith, May 24, 2023
CMBS
Blackstone adds cash reserves to Coronado hotel CMBS
Kunyi Yang, May 23, 2023
ABS
VW revs up short-dated German auto lease deal
George Smith, May 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Long end the strong end for Bosch

Bosch booth at the IAA Mobility 2021 motor show in Munich, Germa
Mike Turner, May 25, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Torrid markets batter Vodafone hybrid
Mike Turner, May 24, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Continental, Stora Enso bolster senior supply in corps
Mike Turner, May 24, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Bayer leads pack with demand weighted for maturity
Mike Turner, May 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Lockheed raids bond market ahead of shutdown climax
David Rothnie, May 25, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Safety in numbers: investors prefer size in dry levloan market

Man Hand writing Go Big or Go Home with black marker on visual screen. Isolated on office. Business, technology, internet concept. Stock Image
Marta Imarisio, May 25, 2023
People and Markets
HSBC hires new global head of leveraged and acquisition finance
Marta Imarisio, May 25, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Fresenius goes for ESG-linked Schuldschein with step-up only
Marta Imarisio, May 23, 2023
Syndicated Loans
HICL raises £150m PP in quiet but stable market
Marta Imarisio, May 25, 2023
LevFin
Prelios tests slow LBO market, IU adds on to quiet levfin
Marta Imarisio, May 24, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM primary swells as buyers take long view

Dark clouds looking over the Capitol building in Washington D.C., USA
Francesca Young, May 25, 2023
Emerging Markets
MAF lands flat to curve for green sukuk
Francesca Young, May 24, 2023
EM Middle East
BSF takes nearly $1bn with first sukuk for 11 years
George Collard, May 24, 2023
CEE
MFB sparks size intrigue with debut dollar trade
George Collard, May 25, 2023
Asia
Khazanah gets blow-out demand for first rated bond
Rashmi Kumar, May 25, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

GN Store Nord soars 10% after Dkr2.8bn part-primary block

Person holding smartphone with website of Danish electronics company GN Store Nord AS on screen with logo. Focus on center of phone display.
Victoria Thiele, May 25, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
DSM-Firmenich simplifies listing with €733m block
Aidan Gregory, May 25, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Raising executive pay will not revive UK IPOs
Victoria Thiele, May 25, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Exclusive Networks buys back shares from founder in ‘unexpected’ ABB
Victoria Thiele, May 24, 2023
Equity IPOs
No Galderma IPO before 2024, sources say
Victoria Thiele, May 23, 2023
People and Markets
Supras and agencies

EIB finance chief de Mazières to retire

EIB_alamy_24May23
Addison Gong, May 24, 2023
People and Markets
The financial cycle: leading by example
John Crabb, May 25, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Barclays hires new leaders for global equities
Victoria Thiele, May 23, 2023
People and Markets
NowCM-Wiener Börse collab to speed up bond listings
Georgie Lee, May 24, 2023
EM People and Markets
StanChart hires again for LatAm debt
Oliver West, May 25, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Santander’s US hiring spree no flash in the pan

Hector_Grisi_Santander.jpg
David Rothnie, May 25, 2023