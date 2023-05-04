GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1804

EM borrowers feel effect of ESG drive among Europe's banks
Environmental friendly business, with business suit made from gr
KfW beats Aussie record as central bank meets deaden core markets

PRODUCTION - 20 October 2021, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: A traffic light is shining in all phases in front of the Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KFW). The coalition negotiations to form a government after the Bundestag elections begin today. Photo: Sebastia
Georgie Lee, May 04, 2023
ECB quickens QT pace with reinvestments to stop in July
Addison Gong, May 04, 2023
Schleswig-Holstein braves short window to take €650m
Addison Gong, May 03, 2023
OAT yields surge after Fitch downgrade and May Day unrest
Addison Gong, May 02, 2023
UBS saves with first bond since Credit Suisse takeover

UBS bank logo on the OpernTurm building. Swiss investment bank and financial service company in Frankfurt am Main.
Frank Jackman, May 03, 2023
Standard Chartered unearths arb on senior euro return
Frank Jackman, May 02, 2023
Barclays reopens US market but turmoil continues
David Rothnie, May 04, 2023
NAB stars in blockbuster Aussie dollar deal
Frank Jackman, May 04, 2023
Pforzheim Calw eschews US bank troubles with solid six year funding
Bill Thornhill, May 03, 2023
CFPB move to hit growth of R-PACE ABS

Man filling cavity wall with insulation, Devon
Ayse Kelce, May 04, 2023
Strong demand helps Compass Banca to larger offering
George Smith, May 04, 2023
Subprime auto issuers rev up ABS engines after strong April
Ayse Kelce, May 02, 2023
Fannie Mae buys back $2.65bn as tenders squeeze CRT supply
Kunyi Yang, May 02, 2023
Foundation returns to ABS with first ever triple A tranche
Ayse Kelce, May 03, 2023
PacWest troubles weigh on European corporate market

Pacific Western Bank sign, logo at bank branch facade. - Paso Robles, California, USA - 2021
Mike Turner, May 04, 2023
Carrefour and Fluvius dip into stuttering primary
Mike Turner, May 02, 2023
US corporate issuers blow hot, then hide from Fed
David Rothnie, May 04, 2023
Corning could be first to follow P&G into euros
Mike Turner, May 02, 2023
SK On notches many firsts with ‘fantastic’ debut
Rashmi Kumar, May 04, 2023
M&A financing starts to pick up speed in IG loan market

High school athletes take the curve of the track during race at track meet. Image shot 2004. Exact date unknown.
Marta Imarisio, May 04, 2023
Empty IG loan market prepares for M&A pipeline
Marta Imarisio, May 04, 2023
Citycon closes €650m of rating and ESG-linked loans
Marta Imarisio, May 03, 2023
AlbaCore promotes COO to president role
Tom Lemmon, May 03, 2023
Datasite, Monbake close TLBs as levloan refinancing continues
Marta Imarisio, May 02, 2023
Suriname deal adds momentum to stalling EM restructurings

Suriname, river, South America, jungle, LatAm, Caribbean, 575
Oliver West, May 04, 2023
EM bond market veteran scoops up mandates for new advisory firm
Francesca Young, May 04, 2023
EM issuers urged to wait for data boost after 25bp Fed raise
George Collard, May 04, 2023
Jefferies brings investor over to sell-side
Oliver West, May 03, 2023
EM investors see end in sight for Africa debt talks
George Collard, May 03, 2023
Fear of decline spurs 'significant evolution' of UK listing rules

View of City of London financial centre buildings on a dull cloudy day in winter from Bankside in South London England UK Great Britain KATHY DEWITT
Aidan Gregory, May 04, 2023
Jamjoom Pharma restarts Saudi IPO market
Aidan Gregory, May 04, 2023
Former Credit Suisse investment bank chief lands new advisory role
Aidan Gregory, May 03, 2023
Lottomatica shares fall during first day's trading since IPO
Aidan Gregory, May 03, 2023
Canadian banks lean on global reach to enlarge FIG footprint

BMO_PA_575x375_11Feb2020
Bill Thornhill, May 04, 2023
SEB hires Lan to lead SSA syndicate
Atanas Dinov, May 04, 2023
CS Swiss syndicate head to join BNP Paribas
Frank Jackman, May 02, 2023
Deutsche’s stunning swoop heralds Numis world order in UK broking

The Numis Securities logo is seen on an LED screen in the background while a silhouetted person uses a smartphone (Editorial use only)
David Rothnie, May 04, 2023