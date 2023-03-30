Issue 1799
Top Stories
Loose regulatory status of SLBs has made them a harder sell than simpler green bonds
Second and third movers paid 'next to no premium' at own peril, while bankers praised issuers merely for getting over the line
German firm's solar warehouse shows possibilities, but muddled policymaking is suppressing market
Savings banks clobbered by bond losses in 2022 have recovered their appetite for deals
Leader
It's still winter in the garden of SSAs, despite EU's deal suggesting that spring has sprung
Issuers getting funding done earlier with bigger trades are taking the pressure off
Public Sector
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
GC Podcast