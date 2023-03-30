GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1799

Top Stories
FIG
FIG flock seeks bellwether as eurozone banks sit out primary restart
GlobalCapital covered bonds awake 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

FMO breathes life into dollar market for SSAs

the Hague Netherlands_30Mar23_alamy
Addison Gong, March 30, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU revives SSA market with €6bn blowout
Georgie Lee, March 28, 2023
Sovereigns
Greece snaps up €2.5bn from newest syndication
Addison Gong, March 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
German regional duo price flat to guidance in recovering market
Addison Gong, March 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
SGP taps into long-end green demand with 30 year print
Addison Gong, March 30, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

KHFC tests limits of euro covered bond demand

Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul, South Korea.
Atanas Dinov, March 30, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Swedbank, Westpac take paths of least resistance to issue covered bonds
Atanas Dinov, March 29, 2023
Senior Debt
MetLife reopens euro FIG credit issuance
Frank Jackman, March 29, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Covered bond market regaining strength as issuance picks up
Atanas Dinov, March 28, 2023
Senior Debt
ANZ cracks open Aussie bank bond market
Frank Jackman, March 28, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

Conduits break CMBS silence but volumes still bleak

Office Buildings City View
Kunyi Yang, March 30, 2023
ABS
ABS new issue demand soars for top of the capital stack
Ayse Kelce, March 30, 2023
ABS
BMW deal sets spreads to open UK auto ABS for 2023
George Smith, March 30, 2023
CLOs
Deutsche Bank hires Credit Suisse MD to head European CLOs
Tom Lemmon, March 29, 2023
ABS
Volkswagen closes Sweden’s first auto lease ABS
George Smith, March 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Asia

IG issuers swing into action to restart Asia’s bond market

Korea oil pipeline concept from Alamy 30Mar23 575x375
Rashmi Kumar, March 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Schneider Electric prints flat to mid-swaps
Mike Turner, March 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Ahold Delhaize pays zero concession for new green deal
Mike Turner, March 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
General Mills’ spread comes thundering in
Mike Turner, March 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
US corporates play bond catch-up as stability returns
David Rothnie, March 30, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

GP-led secondary sales could re-energise private debt fundraising

mindmap concept, business man selecting block at the scheme of hierarchy, management of organization, organigram
Oscar Laurikka, March 28, 2023
Syndicated Loans
FrieslandCampina scales back orders for oversubscribed SSD
Marta Imarisio, March 27, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Danish Crown tries to bring home the bacon with ESG-linked Schuldschein
Marta Imarisio, March 28, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Fluxys closes €400m pre-wired ESG-linked RCF
Marta Imarisio, March 29, 2023
LevFin
Motor Fuel brings add-on, Stark increases as levfin market improves
Marta Imarisio, March 28, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA sovs go bigger earlier as recession looms

Zygmunt´s column in the Zamkowy square. Warsaw city center. Poland, Europe.
George Collard, March 30, 2023
CEE Bonds
Poland seals biggest ever international syndication
George Collard, March 29, 2023
EM LatAm
Costa Rica prices tight as EM sovs find favour
Oliver West, March 28, 2023
EM Middle East
'Jewel in the crown' Al Rajhi prices well within fair value
George Collard, March 30, 2023
EM LatAm
Idesa launches exchange after S&P default warning
Oliver West, March 30, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Only the desperate will float after Easter, bankers say

Electronic matrix sign advising of traffic delays, London, UK
Victoria Thiele, March 30, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
First JDE Peet's block trade prices at 6% discount
Aidan Gregory, March 30, 2023
Equity IPOs
Jordanes plans Oslo IPO in 2023
Victoria Thiele, March 30, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Kuwait prices €1.4bn Mercedes block with 'anchor-style' demand
Victoria Thiele, March 29, 2023
Equity People and Markets
BofA reshuffles DACH ECM team as Manuel Ebner retires
Victoria Thiele, March 28, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Ringing in the changes: LSE’s Julia Hoggett on getting women on to the trading floor

50 Years LSEG0005.jpg
John Crabb, March 30, 2023
Responsible Investment
Banks, investors ignore biggest ESG goal: sustainable food
Jon Hay, March 29, 2023
People and Markets
Ermotti ‘needs an Orcel’ after stunning comeback to UBS
David Rothnie, March 29, 2023
Technology
InterPrice launches primary market pricing API
Frank Jackman, March 28, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Santander nabs BNP Paribas ABS structuring director
Tom Lemmon, March 29, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Keep Colm and carry on: how Kelleher and his advisory 'army' averted a crisis

swiss army.jpg
David Rothnie, March 30, 2023
GC Podcast