Issue 1796

Top Stories
Equity IPOs
Giant sell-downs bring relief to UK ECM as Arm picks New York
The London Stock Exchange, City of London, London, England, UK
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Powell dampens SSA dollar supply as dicey data looms

Jay Powell Fed_9Mar23
Addison Gong, March 09, 2023
Supras and agencies
LCFB returns after deal pulled in October
Georgie Lee, March 09, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: KfW takes €5bn as Kommuninvest lands tight pricing
Georgie Lee, March 08, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU returns with 'textbook' trade and secures €54.5bn book
Georgie Lee, March 07, 2023
Asia
China’s LGFVs feel the heat as default prospects rise
Rashmi Kumar, March 09, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

Buoyant mood holds for FIG market but fears and trigger points abound

GC1796 Deal Cartoon TD.jpg
Bill Thornhill, March 09, 2023
Senior Debt
Intesa floats into short end euros
Frank Jackman, March 09, 2023
Senior Debt
Volksbank Wien sells green senior pref debut
Frank Jackman, March 08, 2023
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
NatWest’s women-led enterprise bond prices very tight
Jon Hay, March 07, 2023
Senior Debt
Mizuho’s sterling debut prints through dollars
Frank Jackman, March 07, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

TD prints biggest euro covered since 2006

3D illustration of Canada and North America from space at night with city lights showing human activity in United States
Frank Jackman, March 06, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
RBI overcomes covered bond investors’ fears with extra spread
Bill Thornhill, March 07, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nationwide cements faith in UK covered bonds, Westpac reprices Kiwis
Bill Thornhill, March 08, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Caffil returns to issue tightly priced nine year covered bond
Bill Thornhill, March 09, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Landsbankinn makes history with first EU-compliant covered bond
Bill Thornhill, March 09, 2023
Securitization
CLOs-CDOs

Warehouse hangover distorts EU CLO market

overflowing water glass
Tom Lemmon, March 09, 2023
RMBS
Freddie Mac back in single B CRT as technicals support issuance
Kunyi Yang, March 09, 2023
ABS
Credit concerns add to ESG headwinds in US securitization
Ayse Kelce, March 09, 2023
RMBS
Kensington's RMBS future uncertain after Barclays acquisition
George Smith, March 06, 2023
Securitization Polls and Awards
US Securitization Awards 2023: Shortlist announced and voting live!
GlobalCapital, March 08, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Investors glug Heineken’s 18 month fixed rate brew

Cervja Heineken. Duas pessoas brindando com garrafas de cerveja
Mike Turner, March 09, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Elia zaps life back into hybrids
Mike Turner, March 09, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Land Securities lays foundations for real estate rehab
Mike Turner, March 08, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Norway's Vår Energi prepares debut bond as investors seek green deals
Mike Turner, March 08, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Stellantis drives roaring demand in day of green debuts
Mike Turner, March 07, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Fundraising slow-down bites as private debt market gathers

Large Whipsnake (Coluber jugularis) bites the hand of its handler photographed in Israel in May
Oscar Laurikka, March 09, 2023
LevFin
Acquisitive Azelis prices €400m HY bond inside guidance
Kenny Wastell, March 09, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Ineos and Argea take the plunge in shy M&A environment
Marta Imarisio, March 09, 2023
Syndicated Loans
University of Derby issues first private placement in quiet market
Marta Imarisio, March 07, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Issuers enjoy heavy oversubscription in empty Schuldschein market
Marta Imarisio, March 07, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Cemex tightens chunky perp despite tough market

Cemex, cement, Santa Clara, Mexico, LatAm, 575
Oliver West, March 09, 2023
Emerging Markets
'Time to shake hands' as emerging market issuers hit the road
George Collard, March 09, 2023
CEE Bonds
Turkey pounces on optimism to take another $2.25bn
George Collard, March 09, 2023
Emerging Markets
Powell rate warnings put EM bonds on shakier ground
Francesca Young, March 09, 2023
CEE Bonds
Investors forgive North Macedonia as yield rises
George Collard, March 07, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Markets expect ‘more local’ deal as Al Ansari launches IPO

Dubai UAE,United Arab Emirates,Deira,Al Rigga,Al Ansari exchange,shop,Western Union,money wire transfer service,front,entrance,English,Arabic,language
Victoria Thiele, March 09, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Commerzbank mourns the loss of veteran banker Oakes
Aidan Gregory, March 09, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Tui’s rights issue must contend with sanctions against Mordashov
Victoria Thiele, March 07, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
France’s Neoen seeks €750m to hit 10GW capacity target
Aidan Gregory, March 07, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
LSEG sellers increase block size to bump indexation
Victoria Thiele, March 08, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Debate rages over impact of Covid on women in capital markets

womencovid.jpeg
John Crabb, March 09, 2023
People and Markets
ING's Meyer gets head of financial markets role on permanent basis
March 07, 2023
People and Markets
Others must follow trail blazer Jane Fraser
John Crabb, March 08, 2023
LevFin
Private debt fundraiser makes lay-offs due to tough capital raising conditions
Oscar Laurikka, March 08, 2023
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
NatWest structures €500m social bond for women entrepreneurs
Jon Hay, March 06, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Nomura heralds new era with leadership switch

nomura2.jpg
David Rothnie, March 09, 2023
GC Podcast