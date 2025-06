Bond Awards 2025: winners revealed

GlobalCapital was delighted to bring the global debt market together once again on Wednesday evening to celebrate the winners of its annual Bond Awards.

The sun shone over London as a record number of attendees gathered at One Marylebone — a new venue for the Bond Dinner. Players from across the supranational, sovereign and agency, financial institutions, corporate and emerging market bond markets came together to catch up with old friends, connect with new faces and congratulate the winners over dinner, drinks and music.

Turning 18 this year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only Awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. They recognise performance between April 1 2024 and March 31 2025.

Uniquely, the nominees and winners are decided by the industry itself, through a survey that took place in March and April. This means the winners reflect those considered by their clients and counterparts to stand apart from the field.

The exception to the polled categories is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which the GlobalCapital editorial team selects. This year, the Award went to Allegra Berman. She left HSBC in September 2024 after more than a decade at the bank and a long and successful career in the capital markets.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement Award

Allegra Berman

SSA Awards

winners Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team Winner: European Investment Bank



Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

European Union

KfW

World Bank Most Innovative SSA Issuer Winner: World Bank



African Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

European Investment Bank

KfW Most Innovative SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Winner: European Investment Bank



Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars Winner: European Investment Bank



Asian Development Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros Winner: European Union



European Investment Bank

Italy

KfW Most Impressive non-sovereign SSA Issuer in Sterling Winner: KfW



Asian Development Bank

European Investment Bank

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Australian dollars Winner: CPP Investments



Asian Development Bank

International Finance Corp

World Bank Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team Winner: Italy



France

Germany

Spain

UK Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of €20bn-equivalent and above Winner: KfW



European Investment Bank

European Union

World Bank Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of between €10bn and €20bn Winner: BNG Bank



CPP Investments

International Finance Corp

NWB Bank

State of North Rhine-Westphalia Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of under €10bn Winners: Corporación Andina de Fomento, Nordic Investment Bank &

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank





Agence Française de Développement

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Municipality Finance Most Impressive Sovereign ESG Bond Issuer Winner: Germany



Austria

France

Italy Most Impressive Supranational, Agency and Sub-sovereign ESG Bond Issuer Winner: European Investment Bank



Agence Française de Développement

KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer Winner: World Bank



Asian Development Bank

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

IFC

KfW

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official Winner: Fabrizio Tesseri , Italy



Davide Iacovoni , Italy

Etienne Lessard , Canada

Jessica Pulay , UK

Markus Stix , Austria

Dimitrios Tsakonas , Greece Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official Winner: Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank



Henry Coyle , World Bank

Andrea Dore , World Bank

Maria Lomotan , Asian Development Bank

Manuel Valdez , Corporación Andina de Fomento Most Impressive Agency Funding Official Winner: Jörg Graupner, KfW



Samia Ben Mebarek , Agence Française de Développement

Sam Dorri , CPP Investments

Mascha Ketting , BNG Bank

Sven Lautenschläger , L-Bank Most Impressive Sub-sovereign Official Winner: Andreas Becker , State of North Rhine-Westphalia



Bernard Asselin , Québec

Markus Krause , State of Saxony-Anhalt

Alexander Labermeier , State of Hesse

Rodrigo Robledo , Madrid

Stefan Wegner , State of North Rhine-Westphalia Rising Star SSA Funding Official Winner: Lari Toppinen, Municipality Finance



Georg Fuglesang , Kommunalbanken

Alexander Schierlinger , Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Sydney Siahaija , BNG Bank

Pieter van Blommestein , Asian Development Bank

Investment Bank Awards Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB Emerging Force in SSA Bonds Winner: Santander



BMO Capital Markets

CIBC World Markets

ING

UBS Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets Winner: HSBC



DekaBank

DZ BANK

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team Winner: Bank of America



BMO Capital Markets

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Barclays

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank Most Impressive SSA House in Euros Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Natixis Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

BMO Capital Markets

Citi

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling Winner: NatWest Markets



Barclays

HSBC

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive SSA House in Australian dollars Winner: RBC Capital Markets



ANZ

Daiwa Securities

Nomura

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market Winner: CIBC World Markets



BMO Capital Markets

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market Winner: Nomura



Daiwa Securities Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs Most Impressive House for SSA Research Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



Barclays

Citi

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker Winner: Neal Ganatra , Deutsche Bank



Matt Dawes , JP Morgan

Stuart McGregor , RBC Capital Markets

Asif Sherani , HSBC

Yumiao Yang , Barclays Most Impressive SSA Bond Origination Banker Winner: Ebba Wexler, Citi



Massimo Antonelli , BMO Capital Markets

Amélie Darrort , JP Morgan

Francois Planque , Bank of America

Kamini Sumra , Bank of America Rising Star SSA Bond Banker Winner: Lucrezia Leone, Goldman Sachs



Ella Benson , RBC Capital Markets

Philippa Cole , NatWest

Antonio Gómez-Chaparro de Luna , BNP Paribas

Sara Montes , Nomura

Eoin O'Connor , TD Securities Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Winner: Yen-ta Liu, Deutsche Bank



Laurent Adoult , Crédit Agricole

Ebba Hytting , Crédit Agricole

Natalie Mordi-Hillaert , Bank of America

Myriam Zapata , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Winner: Origin Markets



Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds Winner: Wellington Management



Amundi

BIS

Blackrock

Pimco Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds Winner: S&P Global Ratings



Moody's Ratings Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds Winner: A&O Shearman



Clifford Chance

Dechert

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds Winner: ISS ESG Solutions



S&P Global Ratings

Sustainalytics

FIG Awards

winners Borrower Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower Winner: Santander



BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Société Générale

Swiss Re Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower Winner: BPCE



ABN Amro

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital Winner: Société Générale



BBVA

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Swiss Re Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt Winner: BPCE



Crédit Agricole

ING Group

Santander

Société Générale Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer Winner: Schroders



Resolution Life Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management Winner: Société Générale



CaixaBank

Santander Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer Winner: Crédit Agricole



ABN Amro

AIB

Banco BPM

CaixaBank Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer Winner: Santander



Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

BPCE

Société Générale

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official Winners: Silvana Borgatti Casale, Banco Santander & Aurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole



Maria Castro Payo , CaixaBank

Arnaud Mezrahi , Société Générale

Cedric Perrier , BPCE Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official Winner: Marie-Anne Toulouse, Société Générale



Ryan Jones , Nationwide

Sergiu Zlotea , Crédit Agricole

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Morgan Stanley



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan Emerging Force in Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Jefferies



ABN Amro

BMO Capital Markets

Erste Group

ING Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Morgan Stanley



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

Goldman Sachs Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice Winner: Morgan Stanley



Barclays

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Barclays

Crédit Agricole CIB Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt Winner: HSBC



BNP Paribas

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB



ABN Amro

Deutsche Bank

ING

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions Winner: Morgan Stanley



Bank of America

Deutsche Bank Most Impressive FIG House in Euros Winner: BNP Paribas



Barclays

Crédit Agricole CIB Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling Winner: Barclays



Lloyds Bank

NatWest Markets Most Impressive FIG House in Australian dollars Winner: Nomura



Commonwealth Bank of Australia

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss francs Winner: UBS



Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank Most Impressive FIG House in Yen Winner: Nomura



Daiwa

Mizuho Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions Winner: NatWest Markets



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan Most Impressive FIG House for Inaugural Issuers and Asset Classes Winner: ABN Amro



BNP Paribas

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets Winners: Goldman Sachs & LBBW



HSBC Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi

Jefferies Most Impressive House for Financial Institution Research Winner: Barclays



Commerzbank

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker Winner: Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley



Vincent Hoarau , Crédit Agricole CIB

Dharit Patel , Bank of America Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker Winner: Thijs van der Ven, ABN Amro



Romain Beillard , Crédit Agricole CIB

Vittorio Monge , Morgan Stanley Rising Star FIG Bond Banker Winner: Abhinav Durani, ABN Amro



Florian Hessel , Morgan Stanley Most Impressive ESG FIG Investment Banker Winner: Carla La-Tona, Deutsche Bank



Thomas Garnier , Natixis

Caroline Haas , Natwest Markets

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds Winner: BlackRock



Amundi

Pimco Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Winner: Origin Markets



Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Moody's Ratings



Fitch Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: A&O Shearman



Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody's Ratings

Sustainalytics

Corporate Awards

winners Borrower Awards Most Impressive Corporate Borrower Winner: Enel



A2A

EDF

Nestlé

Snam Most Innovative Corporate Borrower Winner: A2A



EDF

EnBW

Enel

Snam Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies Winner: Merck & Co



Booking

Coca-Cola

General Motors

Johnson & Johnson Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer Winner: TotalEnergies



BMW

Enel

Eni Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling Winner: EDF



Hammerson

Motability Operations Group

Snam Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs Winner: Thermo Fisher Scientific



EDF

Nestlé

Severn Trent Water

Swisscom Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team Winner: Enel



A2A

BP

EDF

Snam Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer Winner: Iren



Eni

TotalEnergies Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Winner: Siemens



Volvo Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management Winner: Telecom Italia



Aroundtown

EDP

Vodafone Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer Winner: Roquette



FDJ United

J Sainsbury

Kingspan Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer Winner: A2A



EDF

Snam

Terna

Verbund Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer Winner: Enel



Ahold

Mundys

Pirelli

Snam Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer Winner: Volvo



BMW

Mercedes

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official Winner: Nicole Della Vedova, Snam



Bernard Descreux , EDF

Patricia Gentile , A2A

Claudio Menghi , Nestlé

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds Winner: BNP Paribas



Deutsche Bank

HSBC

ING

JP Morgan Emerging Force in Corporate Bonds Winner: BBVA



ING

MUFG

Santander

Wells Fargo Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets Winner: Deutsche Bank



BNP Paribas

Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros Winner: BNP Paribas



Citi

Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling Winner: Barclays



HSBC

NatWest Markets Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds Winner: BNP Paribas



Deutsche Bank

HSBC

ING

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital Winner: Barclays



BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice Winner: Bank of America



BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Société Générale Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management Winner: Deutsche Bank



Barclays

BNP Paribas

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice Winner: ING



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole CIB

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer Winner: BNP Paribas



Crédit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker Winner: James Cunniffe, HSBC



Angus Reynolds , Bank of America

Thibault Rommel , ING

William Wells , Goldman Sachs

Patrick Wuytens , ING Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker Winner: Federica Sartori, BNP Paribas



Nathalie Bitan , HSBC

Kiran Karia , JP Morgan Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Winner: Joshua Zakkai, ING



Carla La Tona , Deutsche Bank

Gianmarco Viglizzo , Crédit Agricole Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker Winner: Robin Hupin, ING



Christina Herd , JP Morgan

Ellis Lawrie , JP Morgan

Alfons Martos , Goldman Sachs

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds Winner: Blackrock



Amundi

Wellington Management Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds Winner: Blackrock



Amundi

Wellington Management Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies Winner: Rothschild & Co



Ethica

Newbridge Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody's Ratings

Sustainalytics Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds Winner: S&P Global Ratings



Fitch Ratings

Moody's Ratings Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance Best Technology Platform for the Primary Bond Market Winner: Origin Markets



Bloomberg

Direct Books

Euroclear DFMI

NowCM

SWIAT



*this category covers all areas of the primary bond market

Emerging Market Awards

winners Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer Winner: Public Investment Fund



Akbank

Hungary Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe Winner: Hungary



Republic of Poland

Republic of Romania Most Impressive Issuer in Africa Winner: Republic of Côte d'Ivoire



Azule Energy

IHS Towers Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East Winner: Public Investment Fund



Emirates NBD

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA Winner: Hungary



CTP NV

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe Winner: Altug Ulker, Akbank



Karol Czarnecki , Republic of Poland

Stefan Nanu , Republic of Romania Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East Winner: Ahmed AlRobayan, Public Investment Fund



Reham AlHezza’a , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Rula AlQadi , First Abu Dhabi Bank Most Impressive Funding Official in Africa Winner: Lancine Diaby, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire



Abdelhakim Jouahri , Kingdom of Morocco

Brian Marcus , Seplat

Patience Oniha , Nigeria

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Citi

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Citi Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Winner: Standard Chartered



Emirates NBD

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds Winner: Citi



JP Morgan

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Winner: Emirates NBD



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds Winner: Standard Bank



Absa

FirstRand Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA Winner: BNP Paribas



JP Morgan

Société Générale

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker Winner: Alex Karolev, JP Morgan



Khalil Belhimeur , Standard Chartered

Carmen Bereincua , Citi

Matt Doherty , BNP Paribas

Felix Weiss , Citi Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker Winner: Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas



Stefan Weiler , JP Morgan Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker Winner: Shuja Khan, JP Morgan



Nadeem Adra , Goldman Sachs

Stavros Pattichis , JP Morgan

Alice Wilson , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds Winner: Wellington Management



Brevan Howard

Eaton Vance Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: MarketAxess



Bloomberg

Tradeweb Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: Moody’s Ratings



Fitch Ratings

S&P Global Ratings Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: White & Case



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



S&P Global Ratings

Sustainalytics

To download a PDF of all the polled award winners, please click here