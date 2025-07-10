Covered Bond Awards 2025: voting closes tomorrow!
Last chance to vote for the best winning deals, individuals and organisations in the covered bond market
Voting to choose the winners of this year’s Covered Bond Awards has been extended by an additional day. It will now close at 10am CET on Friday, July 11.
The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2024 and June 2, 2025.
The award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact during the review period.
The shortlists were determined through a market consultation, which took place in May. Market participants were invited to share their recommendations of the deals, borrowers, investment banks and people that has most impressed between August 2024 and June 2025. Based on this feedback, shortlists were drawn up in each category.
You can find the full shortlist below or download a copy here. As ever, this was a competitive process and our congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees.
These shortlists are now open to a market vote. Those active in the covered bond market are invited to have their say on the leading names in each category.
The winners of the Awards will be announced at a gala dinner at Muelle 21, Seville, on September 18, following the ECBC Covered Bond Congress.
Shortlists
Deal of the Year
Most Innovative Deal
- Berlin Hyp €1bn 2.625% February 2029 and €500m 2.75% November 2032 green
- BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032
- LBBW €1bn 2.625% February 2030
- Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031
- Westpac €1.5bn 2.585% May 2030
Best ESG Deal
- Berlin Hyp €100m 2.75% July 2027 blockchain-based digital
- Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
- KEB Hana €500m 2.875% January 2028 sustainability
- Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029
- Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
Best Debut or Returning Deal
- Berlin Hyp €500m 2.75% November 2032 green
- Caja Rural de Navarra €500m 3% April 2033 sustainable
- Credit Agricole €1.25bn 2.625% February 2031 social
- Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
- NordLB €1bn 2.625% October 2028 green
Best Sterling Deal
- ASB Bank €500m 2.971% March 2030
- CCF SFH €1bn 3% April 2030
- Danish Ship Finance €500m 3.25% March 2031
- Lloyds Bank GmbH €500m 2.75% September 2029
- Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
Best Dollar Deal
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia £1bn October 2027
- Coventry Building Society £600m January 2030
- Nationwide Building Society £1bn January 2030
- Paragon Bank £500m March 2028 buy-to-let mortgage
- Skipton Building Society £500m January 2030
Best Euro Deal
- Bank of Nova Scotia $1.75bn 4.299% March 2028
- CIBC $1.5bn 4.876% January 2030
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia $1.5bn 4.971% January 2030
- Korea Housing Finance Corporation $400m May 2030 floater
- Santander UK $1bn 4.496% December 2027
Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
- Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall €500m 2.875% January 2031
- BPCE €1.25bn 3% March 2032
- Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat €1.75bn 2.75% February 2032
- Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% February 2040 social
- Toronto Dominion €1bn September 2027 floater, €1.75bn 2.776% September 2027 and €1.5bn 2.862% April 2031
- Coop Pank €250m 3.125% March 2029
- Kreissparkasse Köln €250m 2.75% February 2030 green
- Raiffeisenverband Salzburg €250m 2.625% February 2031
Issuer of the YearBPCE
CIBC
Crédit Agricole
LBBW
Toronto DominionBest ESG IssuerBerlin Hyp
Caffil
Caja Rural de Navarra
Crédit Agricole
Deutsche KreditbankBest Eurozone IssuerBPCE
Caffil
Crédit Agricole
DZ Hyp
LBBWBest non-Eurozone IssuerCIBC
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Royal Bank of Canada
Santander UK
Toronto Dominion
Covered Bond House of the YearCommerzbank
Crédit Agricole
Erste
LBBW
NatixisEmerging Force in Covered BondsBBVA
BMO Capital Markets
Helaba
UBSBest Euro Lead ManagerCrédit Agricole
DZ Bank
Erste
LBBW
NatixisBest Dollar Lead ManagerBMO Capital Markets
HSBC
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto DominionBest Sterling Lead ManagerBarclays
BMO Capital Markets
HSBC
Lloyds
NomuraBest Non-core Currency Lead ManagerBarclays
National Australia Bank
Nomura
UBSBest Sub-Benchmark Lead ManagerDekaBank
DZ Bank
Erste
Helaba
LBBWBest MTN Dealer for Covered BondsHelaba
JP Morgan
LBBW
Natixis
NordLBBest Syndicate BankCrédit Agricole
DZ Bank
Erste
LBBW
NatixisBest Covered Bond ResearchBarclays
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole
Deutsche Bank
NordLBBest Liquidity ProviderJP Morgan
NatWest
Santander
UBSBest Bank for DistributionBarclays
DZ Bank
Erste
LBBW
NatixisBest Bank for Structuring & ALMBarclays
BNP Paribas
HSBC
NatWestBest Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond MarketsDekaBank
DZ Bank
LBBW
Société GénéraleBest Bank for ESG IssuersABN Amro
Crédit Agricole
DZ Bank
ING
NatixisBest Bank for Inaugural IssuersBarclays
Erste
Helaba
LBBW
Natixis
Investor of the YearCentral Bank of Slovakia
Commerzbank Treasury
Nationwide Treasury
Nordea Asset Management
Union InvestBest Rating AgencyFitch Ratings
Moody’s Ratings
Morningstar DBRS
Scope Ratings
S&P Global RatingsBest Second Party Opinion ProviderISS ESG
Moody’s Ratings
SustainalyticsBest Law FirmA&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & CaseBest Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered BondsBOTS (Bond Origination Technologies)
Ipreo Issuenet
Origin MarketsBest Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered BondsBloomberg
MarketAxess
TradewebBest Corporate Trust ProviderBNP Paribas Securities Services
BNY Mellon Corporate Trust Solutions
HSBC Issuer Services
Best Syndicate BankerMladen Djurdjevic, Erste Group
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole
George Kalbin, Barclays
Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas
Alexandre Trulli, Natixis
Alberto Maria Villa, UniCreditBest Funding OfficialAurelien Harff, Crédit Agricole
Marc Nocart, CRH
Cedric Perrier, BPCE
Thor Tellefsen, DNB
Bodo Winkler-Viti, Berlin HypCovered Bonds Rising StarHemang Hirani, Barclays
Katharina Hofmann, RBI
Jil Janssen, LBBW
Mathilde Lopez, Natixis
Tara Parmar, BBVA
Lukas Schuster, Helaba
Yannick Wiggert, LBBWLifetime Achievement AwardWe welcome informal recommendations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital. If you wish to make a nomination, please contact Sophie Astles