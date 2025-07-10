Covered Bond Awards 2025: voting closes tomorrow!

Voting to choose the winners of this year’s Covered Bond Awards has been extended by an additional day. It will now close at 10am CET on Friday, July 11.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 1, 2024 and June 2, 2025.

The award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact during the review period.

The shortlists were determined through a market consultation, which took place in May. Market participants were invited to share their recommendations of the deals, borrowers, investment banks and people that has most impressed between August 2024 and June 2025. Based on this feedback, shortlists were drawn up in each category.

You can find the full shortlist below or download a copy here. As ever, this was a competitive process and our congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees.

These shortlists are now open to a market vote. Those active in the covered bond market are invited to have their say on the leading names in each category.

The winners of the Awards will be announced at a gala dinner at Muelle 21, Seville, on September 18, following the ECBC Covered Bond Congress.

If you have any questions about the Awards or research process, please contact Sophie Astles.

For more information on attending the ceremony, please contact our Sales team.

Shortlists