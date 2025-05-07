GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2025: nominations open
The awards recognise the market's leading deals, issuers, banks and other participants
GlobalCapital is pleased to open nominations in the 2025 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.
As ever, award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact between August 1 2024 and June 1 2025.
The first stage of the process — the call for nominations — is now open.
This is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers forward to be shortlisted. A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.
The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Congress in Seville on September 18.
If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Sophie Astles
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our Sales team
KEY DATES
Nominations open: May 7, 2025
Nominations close: May 23, 2025
Shortlist published and voting opens: June 2, 2025
Voting closes: July 9, 2025
Winners announced: September 18, 2025
Polled categories make up the vast majority of the Covered Bond awards. The call for nominations is open from May 7 to May 23 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.
Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.
We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and teams.
Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025.
Using these recommendations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This is decided at our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. This will be opened to a market vote to choose the winners throughout June.
The Categories
-
Deal of the Year
Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut or Returning Deal
Best Swiss franc Deal
Best Sterling Deal
Best Dollar Deal
Best Euro Deal
Best Sub-Benchmark Deal
-
Issuer of the Year
Best ESG Issuer
Best Eurozone Issuer
Best non-Eurozone Issuer
-
Covered Bond House of the Year
Emerging Force in Covered Bonds (for the bank that has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
Best Euro Lead Manager
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager
Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds
Best Syndicate Bank
Best Covered Bond Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
-
Investor of the Year
Best Rating Agency
Best Second Party Opinion Provider
Best Law Firm
Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Corporate Trust Providers
-
Best Syndicate Banker
Best Funding Official
Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)