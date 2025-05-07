GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2025: nominations open

GlobalCapital is pleased to open nominations in the 2025 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

As ever, award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact between August 1 2024 and June 1 2025.

The first stage of the process — the call for nominations — is now open.

This is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers forward to be shortlisted. A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Congress in Seville on September 18.

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our Sales team

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 7, 2025

Nominations close: May 23, 2025

Shortlist published and voting opens: June 2, 2025

Voting closes: July 9, 2025

Winners announced: September 18, 2025

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and teams.

Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and teams.

Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025.

Using these recommendations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This is decided at our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. This will be opened to a market vote to choose the winners throughout June.

The Categories