GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2025: nominations open

May 07, 2025 03:47 PM

The awards recognise the market's leading deals, issuers, banks and other participants

GlobalCapital is pleased to open nominations in the 2025 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

As ever, award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact between August 1 2024 and June 1 2025.

The first stage of the process — the call for nominations — is now open.

This is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers forward to be shortlisted. A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Congress in Seville on September 18.

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 7, 2025

Nominations close: May 23, 2025

Shortlist published and voting opens: June 2, 2025

Voting closes: July 9, 2025

Winners announced: September 18, 2025

Polled categories make up the vast majority of the Covered Bond awards. The call for nominations is open from May 7 to May 23 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and teams.

Nominations should reflect institution and deal activity from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025.

Using these recommendations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This is decided at our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. This will be opened to a market vote to choose the winners throughout June.

The Categories

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
    Best ESG Deal
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    Best Swiss franc Deal
    Best Sterling Deal
    Best Dollar Deal
    Best Euro Deal
    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Best ESG Issuer
    Best Eurozone Issuer
    Best non-Eurozone Issuer

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Emerging Force in Covered Bonds (for the bank that has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager
    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager
    Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds
    Best Syndicate Bank
    Best Covered Bond Research
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year
    Best Rating Agency
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    Best Law Firm
    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
    Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
    Best Corporate Trust Providers

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker
    Best Funding Official
    Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
    Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)

