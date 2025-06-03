Covered Bond Awards 2025: shortlist revealed and voting open!

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees and open voting for this year’s Covered Bond Awards.

Thank you to everyone who helped us determine the shortlists via the nominations process that ran throughout May. Based on these recommendations, shortlists were drawn up in each category. You can find the full shortlist below or download a copy here.

As ever, this was a competitive process, and our congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees.

These shortlists are now open to a market vote to choose the winners. The poll will be open until midnight UK time on July 7, 2025.

KEY DATES

Shortlist published and voting opens: June 3, 2025

Voting closes: July 7, 2025

Winners announced: September 18, 2025

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Sales team.

AWARDS PROCESS

The vast majority of the Covered Bond Award winners are decided through a vote, in which market participants are invited to have their say on who has most impressed them during the review period. The only exception is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is decided by the editorial team. Our full research methodology is available on the Awards Page.

Voting should reflect firm and deal activity between August 1, 2024 and June 2, 2025.

Please read the following instructions carefully to ensure that your votes are counted accurately.

The Rules

One vote per institution

The asset management, treasury and investment banking divisions within the same group can vote respectively as investor, issuer and lead manager, provided they meet the eligibility requirements listed below

Banks within a single network will be considered a single institution

Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated in, is not permitted

Voting for your own institution is not permitted

Who can vote?

Anyone active in the covered bond market is invited to vote

Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond between August 2024 and June 2025

Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months

Investors will have bought covered bonds between August 2023 and May 2024, with the more active getting a larger weighting

The winners of the Awards will be announced at a gala dinner at Muelle 21, Seville, on September 18, following the ECBC Covered Bond Congress.

If you have any questions about the Awards or research process, please contact Sophie Astles.

For more information on attending the ceremony, please contact our Sales team.

Shortlists