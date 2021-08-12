Featured FIG

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    Standard Chartered cuts costs with unusual AT1 switch
    Frank Jackman, August 12, 2021
    Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
    Banks face funding decisions as TLTRO revision looms large
    Bill Thornhill, August 05, 2021
    The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.
    Barclays bond blitz prompts summer supply revamp
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    Large European banks are tipped to bring their deal plans forward after they saw Barclays make the most of summer funding this week. The UK issuer proved firms will not have to wait until September to be confident of attracting big books at tight spreads.
    Taper talk sets up delicate restart for FIG supply in September
    Tyler Davies, July 29, 2021
    The US Federal Reserve moved one step closer this week to signalling it will start to end its quantitative easing measures. FIG borrowers now face a nervous wait for the central bank’s next communication in late August, which will define the strength of market conditions ahead of a crucial issuance window in September.

