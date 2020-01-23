Kommuninvest readies first benchmark of 2020

Swedish issuer Kommuninvest is preparing to launch its first deal of 2020 — a five year Swedish krona note.

The agency’s krona benchmarks are not issued through syndication, but instead follow the Swedish government bond market making model. The current market makers are Barclays, Danske Bank, Nordea, SEB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank.

The deal is expected in the near future, market conditions permitting.

...