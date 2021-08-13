All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Most Read

  1. Investment Grade Loans
    Swedbank leans on data to automate ESG lending leads
    May 05, 2021
  2. FIG Bond Comments
    Swedbank EUR650m 1% Nov 27 tier two
    May 18, 2017
  3. SSA Bond Comments
    Sweden SKR20bn 0.125% Sep 30 green bond
    September 03, 2020
  4. FIG Bond Comments
    Swedbank EUR500m 0.25% Nov 22 green
    November 02, 2017
  5. FIG Bond Comments
    Swedbank EUR500m 1.5% Sep 28 tier two
    September 13, 2018
