All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Svenska Handelsbanken

Load More

Most Read

  1. FIG Bond Comments
    Svenska Handelsbanken GBP500m 1.625% Jun 22
    June 14, 2018
  2. FIG Bond Comments
    Svenska Handelsbanken EUR1bn 0.25% Feb 22
    February 23, 2017
  3. FIG Bond Comments
    Svenska Handelsbanken EUR1bn 0.5% Feb 30 bail-in senior
    February 13, 2020
  4. FIG Bond Comments
    Svenska Handelsbanken EUR500m 0.01% December 2027 green senior
    November 26, 2020
  5. FIG People and Markets
    Nordic banks sport strong capital ratios after Q2 bounce back
    July 23, 2020
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree