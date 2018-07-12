Watermark
New group tackles ultimate green challenge

A move is under way to broaden the idea of Science-Based Targets — one of the most ambitious wings of the business world’s fight against climate change — to take in other ‘planetary boundaries’ such as fresh water and land.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 02:00 AM
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), launched in December 2015 just before the summit that led to the Paris Agreement, is a movement to encourage companies to adopt targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Firms pledge to make not just arbitrary percentage cuts in emissions, but ...

