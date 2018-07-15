Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Codes of conduct: breathing life into dead words

Are professional codes of conduct shining lodestars for how to behave in financial markets — or dusty screeds of boilerplate that no one can remember? That is what a group of enthusiasts are trying to discover, in the hope that such codes, if used in the best way, could genuinely improve behaviour.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 15 Jul 2018

The disconnect between some global banks’ blazoning of their ethical principles in foot-high letters in the lobby and their actual conduct during the financial crisis is a standing joke in financial circles.

It may be unfair. Scandals, from dodgy sub-prime mortgage underwriting to mis-selling complex products, might have ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,539.28 20 7.53%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 5,070.38 26 6.89%
3 BNP Paribas 4,728.84 20 6.43%
4 Citi 4,561.72 19 6.20%
5 HSBC 3,923.49 28 5.33%