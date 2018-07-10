Watermark
Shock ousting of chief exec at TP ICAP amid rising costs

TP ICAP replaced its chief executive John Phizackerley with its boss of global broking, Nicolas Breteau, on Tuesday, sending the shares spiralling downwards, as the interdealer broker revealed that rising costs were impacting the business.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10 Jul 2018

Rupert Robson, chairman of TP ICAP, said that “it has become clear that a change of leadership is required to execute our medium-term growth strategy and deliver the detail of the integration process”. 

The broker is the product of Tullett Prebon’s acquisition of the ICAP voice broking business, a ...

