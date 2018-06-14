HDFC, Kotak Mahindra back for new borrowings

HDFC has mandated nine banks to run its $750m syndication. ANZ, Barclays, Citi, DBS, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are arranging the five year borrowing, said a banker close to the deal.They plan to launch into general syndication ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.