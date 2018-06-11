Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSAs piling into euros ahead of central bank meetings

SSA borrowers are streaming into the euro market, flooding the early part of the week with deals in an effort to secure funding before a slew of central bank meetings towards the end of the week.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11 Jun 2018
KfW hit screens on Monday afternoon, mandating Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to sell a five year global deal. A banker away from the transaction said: “This should be a strong week for euros. The relative cost looks good against dollars so we ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,784.81 16 9.64%
3 Citi 9,836.54 17 8.80%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.59%
5 HSBC 7,788.95 12 6.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,723.85 70 12.28%
2 HSBC 22,084.84 47 9.78%
3 JPMorgan 18,940.58 47 8.39%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,666.61 26 7.83%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.89%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,372.24 47 8.74%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.96%
3 UniCredit 18,150.64 48 6.79%
4 HSBC 17,348.38 60 6.49%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,207.92 238 7.38%
2 Citi 49,445.55 173 7.27%
3 HSBC 45,235.22 163 6.65%
4 Barclays 40,669.73 128 5.98%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,594.04 97 5.23%