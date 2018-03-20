Equity Capital Markets Awards 2017: the winners revealed

Citigroup was crowned ECM Bank of the Year for the first time, while UBS took IPO Bank of the Year and Morgan Stanley Block Trade Bank of the Year, also for the first time.
GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees, and thanks all those who voted our in our poll to choose the Deals of the Year and Best Non-Bank Market Participants. The Banks of the Year were chosen by GlobalCapital's editorial team.
Read on for all the winners and nominees.
GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2018
Banks of the Year
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
Citigroup
2 UBS
3 Morgan Stanley
4= Goldman Sachs
4= JP Morgan
IPO Bank of the Year
UBS
2 Citigroup
3 JP Morgan
4 Goldman Sachs
Block Trade Bank of the Year
1 Morgan Stanley
2 Goldman Sachs
3= Citigroup
3= UBS
Equity-Linked Debt Bank of the Year
JP Morgan
2 BNP Paribas
3= Deutsche Bank
3= Société Générale
ECM Bank of the Year for Financial Institutions
UBS
2 Citigroup
3 JP Morgan
ECM Bank of the Year for Private Equity Firms
Goldman Sachs
2 Morgan Stanley
3 Citigroup
Best Bank for Privatisations
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
2 Goldman Sachs
3 Deutsche Bank
Best Bank for Small Cap Equity Capital Markets
Berenberg
2 JP Morgan
3 Morgan Stanley
Best Corporate Broker
Barclays
2 JP Morgan
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Banks of the Year by Region
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
JP Morgan
2 Barclays
3 Numis
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Deutsche Bank
2 UBS
3 Citigroup
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux
1 Société Générale
2 BNP Paribas
3 Goldman Sachs
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Italy
Mediobanca
2 Credit Suisse
3 Goldman Sachs
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Iberia
Credit Suisse
2 Citigroup
3 Morgan Stanley
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region
1 Carnegie
2 Nordea
3 SEB
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe
Citigroup
2 Goldman Sachs
3 VTB Capital
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the Middle East and Africa
Morgan Stanley
2 Citigroup
3 HSBC
Investors, private equity firms, law firms and advisers
Most Influential Long-Only Equity Investor
BlackRock
2 Norges Bank
3 Fidelity
Most Influential Hedge Fund Equity Investor
Marshall Wace
2 Millennium Management
3 Arrowgrass
Most Influential Equity-Linked Investor
Och-Ziff Capital Management
2 Arrowgrass
3 Lombard Odier
Best Private Equity Firm at using the Equity Capital Markets
EQT Partners
2 Bain Capital
3 CVC Partners
Best Equity Capital Markets Adviser
Rothschild
2 Lazard
3 STJ Advisors
Best Law Firm for Equity Capital Markets
White & Case
2 Linklaters
3 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
4 Allen & Overy
Deals of the Year
Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
UniCredit
€13bn rights issue
23 February 2017
Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)
Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)
2 Allied Irish Banks
€3.4bn privatisation
23 June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)
3 Pirelli & C
€2.4bn IPO
29 September 2017
Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)
4 Volcan Holdings
£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American
15 March and 20 September 2017
JP Morgan (bookrunner)
IPO of the Year
Pirelli & C
€2.4bn IPO
29 September 2017
Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)
2 Allied Irish Banks
€3.4bn privatisation
23 June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)
3 Galenica Santé
Sfr1.9bn IPO
7 April 2017
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS (global coordinators)
Deutsche Bank (bookrunner)
Best Equity Capital Raising by a Listed Company
Santander
€7.1bn rights issue
26 July 2017
Citigroup, UBS, Santander (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, CaixaBank, Banca Imi, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale, Wells Fargo, Jefferies (bookrunners)
2 UniCredit
€13bn rights issue
23 February 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)
3 Deutsche Bank
€8bn rights issue
7 April 2017
Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)
Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)
Block Trade of the Year
Barclays Africa Group
Block trade by Barclays Bank to sell R37.7bn of stock
31 May 2017
Barclays (global coordinator)
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
2 Heineken and Heineken Holding
Block trade by FEMSA to sell €1.9bn and €601m of stock
19 September 2017
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
Nomura (adviser)
3 BNP Paribas
Block trade by Belgium to sell €2.3bn of stock
4 May 2017
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (bookrunners)
Equity-Linked Bond Deal of the Year
Volcan Holdings
£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American
15 March and 20 September 2017
JP Morgan (bookrunner)
2 Bayer
€1.05bn exchangeable bond into Covestro shares, with simultaneous €1bn block trade of Covestro shares
7 June 2017
Barclays, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
3 Michelin
€479m equity-neutral convertible bond
5 January 2017
Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan, Société Générale (bookrunners)
Privatisation of the Year
Allied Irish Banks
€3.4bn IPO
23 June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)
2 ABN Amro
Block trade by the Netherlands to sell €1.5bn of stock
15 September 2017
ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
3 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution
Dh3.1bn IPO
8 December 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC (global coordinators)
EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
Financial Institution ECM Deal of the Year
UniCredit
€13bn rights issue
23 February 2017
Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)
Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)
2 Deutsche Bank
€8bn rights issue
7 April 2017
Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)
Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)
3 Allied Irish Banks
€3.4bn privatisation
23 June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)
Technology or Biotech IPO of the Year
Delivery Hero
€989m IPO
29 June 2017
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
UniCredit, Berenberg, Jefferies, UBS (bookrunners)
2 Landis & Gyr
Sfr2.3bn IPO
21 Jul 2017
UBS, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank Vontobel, Mizuho (bookrunners)
3 HelloFresh
€277m IPO
1 November 2017
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, BNP Paribas (global coordinators)
IPO of the Year under $300m
Varta
€233m IPO
18 October 2017
Berenberg (global coordinator)
UniCredit (bookrunner)
2 Banca Farmafactoring
€249m IPO
5 April 2017
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, Unicredit, Jefferies (bookrunner)
3 Digi Communications
Lei869m IPO
11 May 2017
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank (global coordinators)
Société Générale, Wood & Co, BT Capital Partners (bookrunner)
Fixed Price IPO of the Year
Neinor Homes
€775m IPO
28 March 2017
Citigroup, Credit Suisse (global coordinators)
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Santander (bookrunners)
2 J2 Acquisition
$1.2bn IPO
5 October 2017
Citigroup, UBS (global coordinators)
3 IdeaMI
€250m IPO
7 December 2017
Banca Imi, Banca Akros (bookrunners)
Most Innovative ECM Deal of the Year
Volcan Holdings
£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American
15 March and 20 September 2017
JP Morgan (bookrunner)
Deals of the Year by Region
ECM Deal of the Year in the UK and Ireland
Allied Irish Banks
€3.4bn privatisation
23 June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)
2 Volcan Holdings
£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American
15 March and 20 September 2017
JP Morgan (bookrunner)
3 Worldpay
2 February 2017
Block trade by Advent and Bain to sell their last £606m of stock
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Deutsche Bank
€8bn rights issue
7 April 2017
Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)
Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)
2 Bayer
Simultaneous €1bn exchangeable bond into Covestro stock and block trade to sell €1bn of Covestro stock
7 June 2017
Barclays, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
3 Delivery Hero
€989m IPO
29 June 2017
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
UniCredit, Berenberg, Jefferies, UBS (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in France
Electricité de France
€4bn rights issue
28 March 2017
BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Société Générale (global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis (bookrunners)
2 BNP Paribas
Block trade by Belgium to sell €2.3bn of stock
4 May 2017
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (bookrunners)
3 ALD
€1.17bn IPO
15 June 2017
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Société Générale (global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in the Benelux
Heineken and Heineken Holding
Block trade by FEMSA to sell €19bn and €601m of stock
19 September 2017
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
Nomura (adviser)
2 ABN Amro
Block trade by the Netherlands to sell €1.5bn of stock
15 September 2017
ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
3 VolkerWessels
€648m IPO
12 May 2017
ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, ING (global coordinators)
Morgan Stanley, Rabobank (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in Italy
UniCredit
€13bn rights issue
23 February 2017
Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)
Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)
2 Pirelli & C
€2.4bn IPO
29 September 2017
Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)
3 Prysmian
€500m convertible bond
12 January 2017
BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, UBS (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in Iberia
Santander
€7.1bn rights issue
26 July 2017
Citigroup, UBS, Santander (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, CaixaBank, Banca Imi, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale, Wells Fargo, Jefferies (bookrunners)
2 CaixaBank
Block trade by Criteria Caixa to sell €1.07bn of stock
6 February 2017
Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
3 Neinor Homes
€775m IPO
28 March 2017
Citigroup, Credit Suisse (global coordinators)
JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Santander (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in the Nordic region
Terveystalo
€876m IPO
10 October 2017
Carnegie, Morgan Stanley, SEB (global coordinators)
Jefferies, OP Corporate Bank (bookrunners)
2 Munters
Skr4.5bn IPO
19 May 2017
Carnegie, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)
Danske Bank, Jefferies, Nordea (bookrunners)
3 Evry
Nkr3.8bn IPO
21 June 2017
ABG Sundial Collier, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Credit Susse, DNB Markets, UBS (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in CEE, Russia and the CIS
EN+ Group
$1.5bn IPO
3 November 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital (global coordinators)
BMO Capital Markets, Gazprombank, Société Générale, UBS, Atonline (bookrunners)
2 Dino Polska
Z1.7bn IPO
4 April 2017
Dom Maklerski PKO, UBS, Wood & Co (global coordinators)
Erste Group (bookrunner)
3 Play Communications
Z4bn IPO
13 July 2017
JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS (global coordinators)
Bank Zachodni, Dom Maklerski PKO (bookrunners)
ECM Deal of the Year in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution
Dh3.1bn IPO
8 December 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC (global coordinators)
EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)
2 Barclays Africa Group
Block trade by Barclays Bank to sell R37.7bn of stock
31 May 2017
Barclays (global coordinator)
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)
3 Emaar Development
Dh3.8bn IPO
16 November 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EFG Hermes, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs (bookrunners)