Equity Capital Markets Awards 2017: the winners revealed

Citigroup was crowned ECM Bank of the Year for the first time, while UBS took IPO Bank of the Year and Morgan Stanley Block Trade Bank of the Year, also for the first time.

GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees, and thanks all those who voted our in our poll to choose the Deals of the Year and Best Non-Bank Market Participants. The Banks of the Year were chosen by GlobalCapital's editorial team.

Read on for all the winners and nominees.

GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2018

Banks of the Year

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

Citigroup

2 UBS

3 Morgan Stanley

4= Goldman Sachs

4= JP Morgan





IPO Bank of the Year

UBS

2 Citigroup

3 JP Morgan

4 Goldman Sachs





Block Trade Bank of the Year

1 Morgan Stanley

2 Goldman Sachs

3= Citigroup

3= UBS

Equity-Linked Debt Bank of the Year

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3= Deutsche Bank

3= Société Générale





ECM Bank of the Year for Financial Institutions





UBS

2 Citigroup

3 JP Morgan





ECM Bank of the Year for Private Equity Firms

Goldman Sachs

2 Morgan Stanley

3 Citigroup





Best Bank for Privatisations

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2 Goldman Sachs

3 Deutsche Bank





Best Bank for Small Cap Equity Capital Markets

Berenberg

2 JP Morgan

3 Morgan Stanley





Best Corporate Broker

Barclays

2 JP Morgan

3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Banks of the Year by Region

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

JP Morgan

2 Barclays

3 Numis

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Deutsche Bank

2 UBS

3 Citigroup

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

1 Société Générale

2 BNP Paribas

3 Goldman Sachs

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Italy

Mediobanca

2 Credit Suisse

3 Goldman Sachs

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Iberia

Credit Suisse

2 Citigroup

3 Morgan Stanley





Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the Nordic Region

1 Carnegie

2 Nordea

3 SEB





Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe

Citigroup

2 Goldman Sachs

3 VTB Capital





Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year in the Middle East and Africa

Morgan Stanley

2 Citigroup

3 HSBC

Investors, private equity firms, law firms and advisers

Most Influential Long-Only Equity Investor

BlackRock

2 Norges Bank

3 Fidelity





Most Influential Hedge Fund Equity Investor

Marshall Wace

2 Millennium Management

3 Arrowgrass





Most Influential Equity-Linked Investor

Och-Ziff Capital Management

2 Arrowgrass

3 Lombard Odier





Best Private Equity Firm at using the Equity Capital Markets

EQT Partners

2 Bain Capital

3 CVC Partners

Best Equity Capital Markets Adviser

Rothschild

2 Lazard

3 STJ Advisors





Best Law Firm for Equity Capital Markets

White & Case

2 Linklaters

3 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

4 Allen & Overy





Deals of the Year





Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

UniCredit

€13bn rights issue

23 February 2017

Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)

Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)





2 Allied Irish Banks

€3.4bn privatisation

23 June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)





3 Pirelli & C

€2.4bn IPO

29 September 2017

Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)





4 Volcan Holdings

£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American

15 March and 20 September 2017

JP Morgan (bookrunner)

IPO of the Year

Pirelli & C

€2.4bn IPO

29 September 2017

Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)





2 Allied Irish Banks

€3.4bn privatisation

23 June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)





3 Galenica Santé

Sfr1.9bn IPO

7 April 2017

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS (global coordinators)

Deutsche Bank (bookrunner)

Best Equity Capital Raising by a Listed Company





Santander

€7.1bn rights issue

26 July 2017

Citigroup, UBS, Santander (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, CaixaBank, Banca Imi, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale, Wells Fargo, Jefferies (bookrunners)

2 UniCredit

€13bn rights issue

23 February 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)





3 Deutsche Bank

€8bn rights issue

7 April 2017

Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)

Block Trade of the Year

Barclays Africa Group

Block trade by Barclays Bank to sell R37.7bn of stock

31 May 2017

Barclays (global coordinator)

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)

2 Heineken and Heineken Holding

Block trade by FEMSA to sell €1.9bn and €601m of stock

19 September 2017

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)

Nomura (adviser)





3 BNP Paribas

Block trade by Belgium to sell €2.3bn of stock

4 May 2017

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (bookrunners)

Equity-Linked Bond Deal of the Year

Volcan Holdings

£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American

15 March and 20 September 2017

JP Morgan (bookrunner)





2 Bayer

€1.05bn exchangeable bond into Covestro shares, with simultaneous €1bn block trade of Covestro shares

7 June 2017

Barclays, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)

3 Michelin

€479m equity-neutral convertible bond

5 January 2017

Crédit Agricole, JP Morgan, Société Générale (bookrunners)

Privatisation of the Year





Allied Irish Banks

€3.4bn IPO

23 June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)





2 ABN Amro

Block trade by the Netherlands to sell €1.5bn of stock

15 September 2017

ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)





3 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution

Dh3.1bn IPO

8 December 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC (global coordinators)

EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)





Financial Institution ECM Deal of the Year





UniCredit

€13bn rights issue

23 February 2017

Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)

Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)

2 Deutsche Bank

€8bn rights issue

7 April 2017

Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)





3 Allied Irish Banks

€3.4bn privatisation

23 June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)





Technology or Biotech IPO of the Year





Delivery Hero

€989m IPO

29 June 2017

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

UniCredit, Berenberg, Jefferies, UBS (bookrunners)

2 Landis & Gyr

Sfr2.3bn IPO

21 Jul 2017

UBS, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Bank Vontobel, Mizuho (bookrunners)





3 HelloFresh

€277m IPO

1 November 2017

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, BNP Paribas (global coordinators)





IPO of the Year under $300m

Varta

€233m IPO

18 October 2017

Berenberg (global coordinator)

UniCredit (bookrunner)

2 Banca Farmafactoring

€249m IPO

5 April 2017

Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, Unicredit, Jefferies (bookrunner)





3 Digi Communications

Lei869m IPO

11 May 2017

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank (global coordinators)

Société Générale, Wood & Co, BT Capital Partners (bookrunner)





Fixed Price IPO of the Year

Neinor Homes

€775m IPO

28 March 2017

Citigroup, Credit Suisse (global coordinators)

JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Santander (bookrunners)





2 J2 Acquisition

$1.2bn IPO

5 October 2017

Citigroup, UBS (global coordinators)





3 IdeaMI

€250m IPO

7 December 2017

Banca Imi, Banca Akros (bookrunners)





Most Innovative ECM Deal of the Year





Volcan Holdings

£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American





15 March and 20 September 2017

JP Morgan (bookrunner)





Deals of the Year by Region





ECM Deal of the Year in the UK and Ireland

Allied Irish Banks

€3.4bn privatisation

23 June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Goodbody Stockbrokers, JP Morgan, UBS (bookrunners)





2 Volcan Holdings

£2bn and £1.5bn three year bonds exchangeable into shares of Anglo American

15 March and 20 September 2017

JP Morgan (bookrunner)





3 Worldpay

2 February 2017

Block trade by Advent and Bain to sell their last £606m of stock

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (bookrunners)

ECM Deal of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland





Deutsche Bank

€8bn rights issue

7 April 2017

Deutsche Bank (global coordinator)

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit, Banca Imi, BBVA, Santander, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, Natixis, Raiffeisen Centrobank, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale (bookrunners)





2 Bayer

Simultaneous €1bn exchangeable bond into Covestro stock and block trade to sell €1bn of Covestro stock

7 June 2017

Barclays, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)





3 Delivery Hero

€989m IPO

29 June 2017

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

UniCredit, Berenberg, Jefferies, UBS (bookrunners)

ECM Deal of the Year in France

Electricité de France

€4bn rights issue

28 March 2017

BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Société Générale (global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis (bookrunners)





2 BNP Paribas

Block trade by Belgium to sell €2.3bn of stock

4 May 2017

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (bookrunners)

3 ALD

€1.17bn IPO

15 June 2017

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Société Générale (global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC (bookrunners)





ECM Deal of the Year in the Benelux





Heineken and Heineken Holding

Block trade by FEMSA to sell €19bn and €601m of stock

19 September 2017

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)

Nomura (adviser)





2 ABN Amro

Block trade by the Netherlands to sell €1.5bn of stock

15 September 2017

ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)





3 VolkerWessels

€648m IPO

12 May 2017

ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, ING (global coordinators)

Morgan Stanley, Rabobank (bookrunners)





ECM Deal of the Year in Italy

UniCredit

€13bn rights issue

23 February 2017

Morgan Stanley, UBS, UniCredit (structuring advisers and global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Mediobanca (global coordinators)

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (co-global coordinators)

Banca Imi, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale (bookrunners)





2 Pirelli & C

€2.4bn IPO

29 September 2017

Banca Imi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Mediobanca, UniCredit (bookrunners)





3 Prysmian

€500m convertible bond

12 January 2017

BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, UBS (bookrunners)





ECM Deal of the Year in Iberia

Santander

€7.1bn rights issue

26 July 2017

Citigroup, UBS, Santander (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, CaixaBank, Banca Imi, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets, Société Générale, Wells Fargo, Jefferies (bookrunners)





2 CaixaBank

Block trade by Criteria Caixa to sell €1.07bn of stock

6 February 2017

Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)





3 Neinor Homes

€775m IPO

28 March 2017

Citigroup, Credit Suisse (global coordinators)

JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Santander (bookrunners)





ECM Deal of the Year in the Nordic region

Terveystalo

€876m IPO

10 October 2017

Carnegie, Morgan Stanley, SEB (global coordinators)

Jefferies, OP Corporate Bank (bookrunners)

2 Munters

Skr4.5bn IPO

19 May 2017

Carnegie, Goldman Sachs (global coordinators)

Danske Bank, Jefferies, Nordea (bookrunners)

3 Evry

Nkr3.8bn IPO

21 June 2017

ABG Sundial Collier, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Credit Susse, DNB Markets, UBS (bookrunners)





ECM Deal of the Year in CEE, Russia and the CIS





EN+ Group

$1.5bn IPO

3 November 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital (global coordinators)

BMO Capital Markets, Gazprombank, Société Générale, UBS, Atonline (bookrunners)





2 Dino Polska

Z1.7bn IPO

4 April 2017

Dom Maklerski PKO, UBS, Wood & Co (global coordinators)

Erste Group (bookrunner)





3 Play Communications

Z4bn IPO

13 July 2017

JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS (global coordinators)

Bank Zachodni, Dom Maklerski PKO (bookrunners)

ECM Deal of the Year in Turkey, the Middle East and Africa

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution

Dh3.1bn IPO

8 December 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC (global coordinators)

EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (bookrunners)





2 Barclays Africa Group

Block trade by Barclays Bank to sell R37.7bn of stock

31 May 2017

Barclays (global coordinator)

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS (bookrunners)





3 Emaar Development

Dh3.8bn IPO

16 November 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EFG Hermes, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs (bookrunners)