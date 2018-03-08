Streaming platforms Bilibili, Huya plan US IPOs

The company, which is popular for its Japanese anime content, is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange by the end of March, according to a banker close to the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are running the IPO.Bilibili's ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.