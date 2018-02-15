Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NWB, KfW line up as EIB and EAA bring home euros

The euro SSA market is returning to a more aggressive pace of issuance after a slackening in tempo last week. Two borrowers raised a combined €3bn on Wednesday and another pair are set to print on Thursday.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:00 PM


Nederlandse Waterschapsbank on Wednesday hired Barclays, Commerzbank, Natixis and NatWest Markets to run a 10 year benchmark. KfW mandated HSBC, JP Morgan and Société Générale to run the books for a tap of a March 2023 line, which has €3bn outstanding.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,388.79 12 12.37%
2 JPMorgan 7,267.09 8 10.71%
3 Barclays 6,912.22 7 10.19%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.96%
5 HSBC 4,881.02 6 7.19%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,200.88 23 13.87%
2 HSBC 11,373.58 16 11.11%
3 JPMorgan 11,057.79 18 10.80%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,869.90 16 8.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,634.69 12 8.44%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,986.81 15 10.00%
2 Citi 11,339.99 28 8.73%
3 JPMorgan 11,003.56 18 8.47%
4 NatWest Markets 8,769.53 7 6.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,330.41 10 6.41%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 29,465.44 73 9.66%
2 JPMorgan 27,002.33 89 8.85%
3 HSBC 21,227.50 54 6.96%
4 Barclays 19,004.01 35 6.23%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,261.21 27 5.66%