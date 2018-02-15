NWB, KfW line up as EIB and EAA bring home euros

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank on Wednesday hired Barclays, Commerzbank, Natixis and NatWest Markets to run a 10 year benchmark. KfW mandated HSBC, JP Morgan and Société Générale to run the books for a tap of a March 2023 line, which has €3bn outstanding....
