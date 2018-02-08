SSAs cheer as investors ignore US equity shock to grab dollar bonds The SSA market showed its “resilience” to the horror show in US equities early in the week as a series of borrowers printed strong dollar trades — one with its largest ever book, another with its largest size in years and not one paying up for the privilege. Some bankers suggested they may have benefited from a flight to safety but the general sense was that if the volatility comes back, public sector borrowers need not worry.

