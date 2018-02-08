Watermark
SSAs cheer as investors ignore US equity shock to grab dollar bonds

The SSA market showed its “resilience” to the horror show in US equities early in the week as a series of borrowers printed strong dollar trades — one with its largest ever book, another with its largest size in years and not one paying up for the privilege. Some bankers suggested they may have benefited from a flight to safety but the general sense was that if the volatility comes back, public sector borrowers need not worry.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08 Feb 2018
Little in the way of issuance is expected next week, with a series of public holidays in several countries probably limiting windows. But if borrowers do come — World Bank has been rumoured for some time — then they are likely to meet with as strong a reception ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 6,798.72 10 11.54%
2 JPMorgan 6,671.68 7 11.33%
3 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 9.17%
4 Barclays 5,322.15 5 9.04%
5 HSBC 3,886.37 5 6.60%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Feb 2018
1 Citi 11,500.88 19 12.80%
2 HSBC 10,573.58 15 11.77%
3 JPMorgan 9,757.79 16 10.86%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,134.72 11 9.05%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,870.03 14 8.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,772.60 12 9.43%
2 JPMorgan 9,961.63 16 8.72%
3 Citi 9,165.56 22 8.03%
4 NatWest Markets 8,613.52 6 7.54%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,330.41 10 7.29%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,812.79 78 9.19%
2 Citi 24,696.52 60 9.15%
3 HSBC 18,431.56 45 6.83%
4 Barclays 17,431.90 30 6.46%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,261.34 25 6.02%