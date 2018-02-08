SSAs cheer as investors ignore US equity shock to grab dollar bonds

Little in the way of issuance is expected next week, with a series of public holidays in several countries probably limiting windows. But if borrowers do come — World Bank has been rumoured for some time — then they are likely to meet with as strong a reception ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.