Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA preps French, Irish master agreements

Chief executive of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) Scott O’Malia on Monday said that the trade body was preparing French and Irish law governed ISDA master agreements to be “ready for all eventualities” in the wake of Brexit.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 09 Jan 2018

The news comes after GlobalCapital reported in November that ISDA was informally looking into the matter, investigating alternatives to English law for the documentation that governs derivatives transactions. Most ISDA Master Agreements in the EU are underpinned by English law. 

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 19,677.03 31 8.73%
2 Citi 16,369.45 55 7.26%
3 HSBC 14,256.69 38 6.33%
4 JPMorgan 13,545.99 42 6.01%
5 BNP Paribas 12,953.20 27 5.75%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.35%
2 BNP Paribas 41,452.79 240 5.42%
3 Deutsche Bank 40,575.51 159 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.74%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 15.83%
2 Morgan Stanley 331.78 2 11.82%
3 BNP Paribas 287.60 2 10.25%
4 Goldman Sachs 232.18 3 8.27%
5 Citi 208.64 2 7.44%