TEB scoops $567m with ratchet, bookrunners revealed

Bookrunners were BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Mizuho, Standard Chartered, UniCredit and Wells Fargo, according to two bankers.
Standard Chartered was the sole coordinator of the 367 day deal.The loan — comprising €325m and $205m — includes a margin ratchet clause which would ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.