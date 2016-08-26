Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TEB scoops $567m with ratchet, bookrunners revealed

Turk Ekonomi Bankasi (TEB) has signed a $567m loan, led by seven bookrunners, which includes the same margin ratchet as other Turkish banks Akbank and Vakifbank.

  • By Elly Whittaker
  • 12:15 PM

Bookrunners were BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Mizuho, Standard Chartered, UniCredit and Wells Fargo, according to two bankers.

Standard Chartered was the sole coordinator of the 367 day deal.

The loan — comprising €325m and $205m — includes a margin ratchet clause which would ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 234,348.09 694 11.48%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 226,057.13 721 11.08%
3 Citi 142,604.01 405 6.99%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 124,556.19 529 6.10%
5 Mizuho 107,283.75 479 5.26%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,263.33 7 9.47%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 3,398.57 7 7.55%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,783.77 13 6.18%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,631.52 6 5.85%
5 Mizuho 2,621.83 8 5.82%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 UniCredit 11,410.24 48 10.30%
2 JPMorgan 10,026.46 19 9.05%
3 HSBC 9,267.84 28 8.37%
4 BNP Paribas 7,304.22 50 6.59%
5 Credit Suisse 7,238.02 12 6.53%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.75%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%