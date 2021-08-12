All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Turkey

Load More

Most Read

  1. LevFin High Yield Bonds
    Auto supplier Standard Profil tests high yield market
    April 27, 2021
  2. Emerging Market Loans
    Pricing widens on Akbank ESG loan though new lenders join
    April 12, 2021
  3. Equity-Linked
    Sasa issues first Turkish convertible
    June 23, 2021
  4. EM CEE
    Turkey USD2.5bn 5.125% June 26 sukuk
    June 17, 2021
  5. Emerging Market Loans
    Turkish soda firm lands large loan
    August 07, 2018
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree