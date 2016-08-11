We shall fund them on the beaches! Summer sizzles for dollar SSAs

The Province of Alberta sold a $1bn August 2026 Reg S/144a benchmark on Wednesday and Asian Development Bank (ADB) printed a $500m August 2026 global green bond that formed part of a two tranche offering on Tuesday (see full story on page five).But SSA bankers said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.