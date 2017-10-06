Watermark
Go to Global edition

Banco General sniffs out 2nd Asian syndication

Panamanian commercial lender Banco General is distributing a $500m loan into the Asian market, the second time it is tapping bank liquidity in the region.

  • By John Loh
  • 06:15 AM


The three year bullet was launched into general syndication last Friday under five mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, according to a banker who received the invitation sent out to retail participants.

Mizuho, which arranged Banco General’s last syndicated facility in 2016 — its first Asian syndication — ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 10,183.83 64 5.56%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,976.54 43 4.90%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,901.21 43 4.86%
4 UBS 8,890.80 66 4.85%
5 Citi 7,644.83 55 4.17%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,924.87 185 8.23%
2 Citi 25,014.91 153 7.37%
3 JPMorgan 20,970.12 120 6.18%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,836.24 92 5.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 14,203.43 78 4.19%

Asian polls & awards