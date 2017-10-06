Banco General sniffs out 2nd Asian syndication

The three year bullet was launched into general syndication last Friday under five mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, according to a banker who received the invitation sent out to retail participants.Mizuho, which arranged Banco General’s last syndicated facility in 2016 — its first Asian syndication — ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.