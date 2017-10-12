Asian trio fire up NYSE, Nasdaq as investors pile in

Chinese micro-lender Qudian’s $825m flotation on the New York Stock Exchange was heavily oversubscribed by Asian institutional demand even before it began roadshows in the US on Tuesday.Banks are pitching 37.5m American Depository Shares at $19 to $22 apiece, which translates to a 2018 valuation of 10.9 ...
