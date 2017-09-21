Postal Savings smashes records with $7.25bn AT1
Postal Savings Bank of China Co’s $7.25bn Basel III additional tier one bond from Thursday was one for the books, breaking numerous records with its size and price, while navigating around a downgrade of the sovereign.
The perpetual non call five was announced at the 4.85% area on Thursday morning by joint global co-ordinators
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK Securities, DBS, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS. They revised guidance to 4.55% plus/minus 5bp around 6pm
...
