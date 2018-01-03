All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Haitong Securities

Most Read

  1. People and Markets
    Tyler puts more under his roof at Haitong
    November 12, 2015
  2. Equity IPOs
    GetBack offers up to 60% discount on Polish IPO
    June 23, 2017
  3. Equity
    GetBack's book comes together late, but well
    July 05, 2017
  4. Equity IPOs
    GetBack finishes above issue price on day one
    July 17, 2017
  5. Equity
    Obituary: John Millar, humble banker who changed equity markets
    September 28, 2017
