Haitong Securities
-
Investment grade corporate bond market players only had to wait one day for the first new deals of 2018. Renault and BMW both brought new paper to market on Wednesday, selling a total of €2.75bn of bonds with little premium.
-
Rarely, in any walk of life, one meets someone who stands out from the crowd — whose qualities command the admiration of all around them.
-
Shares in GetBack, the Polish debt collection company, closed just above their IPO price on Monday after the firm made its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
-
GetBack, the Polish debt collection company, has priced its Warsaw IPO at the bottom of the range, in a further sign of the variety of outcomes in the present flotation season.
-
The bookrunners on Polish debt collection agency GetBack’s Z1.1bn (€259m) IPO in Warsaw are marketing the deal at an eye-popping discount to its closest peer.
-
There was little sign of post-AB InBev indigestion in the corporate market on Thursday as Energias de Portugal issued a €600m seven year bond.
-
Dean Tyler, previously a managing director at Sberbank, has taken on more responsibility at Haitong Securities this month.