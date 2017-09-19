CFTC's Quintenz says DLT will cause "sea change"
Brian Quintenz, a commissioner at the United States’ derivatives regulator, said that distributed ledger technology “is on the verge of creating a sea change in contract design, reporting and settlement” on Monday, as he was named sponsor of the organisation’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC).
Distributed ledger technology is a new innovation that decentralises data, allowing multiple or all market participants access to the same ledger of information on a need to know basis. The technology's advocates claim that it has cost benefits, as it cuts out middle men, reduces duplication and makes
...
