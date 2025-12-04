Goldman raises the bar in EMEA investment banking as rivals tread water

David Rothnie
December 04, 2025 06:39 pm

The US bank has won more market share in European IB than its rivals after overhauling its leadership and doubling down in the region’s biggest markets

David Rothnie
