Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Biggest FRN among €3bn HY deal spree

Four new high yield offerings, including the biggest floating rate note seen in Europe so far this year, entered the market on Monday. The FRN is a sign that frontiers are becoming blurred between different leveraged finance markets for debt buyers, said bankers.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 10 Jul 2017
“Senior secured paper is looking more and more like just one space to some investors,” said a debt capital market banker. “Now we are seeing increasing demand for high yield floating rate bonds from CLOs, which have been very active in the leveraged loan market since the start ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,771.53 56 6.47%
2 Goldman Sachs 10,395.29 35 6.25%
3 JPMorgan 9,792.55 40 5.89%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,758.08 50 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,163.56 44 4.91%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,538.43 35 4.05%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,115.59 32 3.67%
3 Deutsche Bank 3,917.71 35 3.49%
4 Barclays 3,706.04 30 3.31%
5 Citi 3,678.43 25 3.28%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 20,077.22 149 11.16%
2 Citi 16,746.30 121 9.31%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,655.37 124 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,942.41 91 7.19%
5 Barclays 12,667.46 77 7.04%