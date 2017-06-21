Spain and KfW mandate as big borrowers return
The euro market for public sector borrowers looks set to kick back into action after a quiet last week, with a pair of big borrowers mandating for trades to come on Tuesday.
Spain has picked Barclays
, BBVA, Citi
, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC
and Santander
to run an October 2027 Reg S/144A. The deal will be Spain’s second 10 year euro benchmark of the year after a €9bn April 2027 in January
and is in keeping
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.