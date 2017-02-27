Watermark
All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 08 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 59,729.64 269 3.64%
2 Citi 48,146.84 242 2.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 45,937.03 233 2.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 41,805.81 175 2.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 38,350.79 202 2.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,945.15 61 9.46%
2 Deutsche Bank 12,744.72 45 8.65%
3 Barclays 11,444.28 42 7.77%
4 Citi 8,502.33 42 5.77%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,311.04 47 5.64%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 3,564.32 23 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,550.43 30 7.98%
3 Barclays 3,405.88 27 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,394.06 32 7.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,981.15 25 6.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 18,604.08 138 11.28%
2 Citi 15,209.49 108 9.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,105.71 118 8.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 11,921.74 84 7.23%
5 Barclays 11,367.83 68 6.89%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 14,999.46 68 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 14,437.29 46 7.05%
3 Citi 12,612.10 54 6.16%
4 Barclays 12,443.20 54 6.08%
5 HSBC 11,458.66 61 5.60%