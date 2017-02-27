Punchy Poland pounces on post-Fed party
Poland was quick to grab on to the relief rally that followed Wednesday's US Federal Reserve meeting, jumping into the market with a long 10 year and a tap of its existing €1.5bn 2036s on Thursday morning.
Emerging markets traders responded to what was judged a dovish US Federal Reserve rates outlook with the 30 year EM bonds opening on Thursday 1-1.5 cash points higher with a one point rally in Turkey, South Africa, and among bonds from the Gulf Co-operation Council at the 10
