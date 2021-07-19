Poland
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.
Polish synthetic rubber group Synthos announced a €500m high yield bond on Tuesday, following its recent agreement to buy two specialist rubber businesses from Trinseo for $449m. It will fund the acquisition through cash but it launched the new bond to pay down its existing term loan and put in place a more flexible capital structure, including an increased €500m revolving credit facility.
The Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer PKN Orlen launched its debut green bond on Thursday. The trade is one of the very first of its kind from an oil company.
PKN Orlen, the Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer, began marketing its debut green bond on Monday, a €500m no-grow seven year. Issuing a green bond would be a bold move for an oil company, but PKN Orlen is being conservative about the assets included and has obtained certification from the Climate Bonds Initiative.
Pepco, the Polish discount retail group, has priced its IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange at Z40 a share, valuing the company at Z23.0bn (€5.1bn).
The Warsaw IPO of Canal+ Polska, the Polish satellite TV network, has been postponed. The deal is the latest victim of Europe's binary IPO market.
Pepco, the retail holding company that owns Poundland, has fixed the price range for its IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, valuing the company at Z21.85bn-Z26.45bn (€4.8bn-€5.8bn).
Pepco, the retail conglomerate that owns Poundland, is seeking to list in Warsaw through an initial public offering.
Canal+ Polska, the Polish satellite TV network, has rebooted its IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, after the deal was pulled in November last year due to a lack of demand.
Play, the Polish mobile network operator, has raised a syndicated loan from European banks, according to sources, while total volumes from central and eastern Europe’s biggest economies have been low so far this year.
A Z4.59bn ($1.2bn) block in Allegro, the Polish e-commerce company, met with strong demand from equity investors on Tuesday night, with investors eager to buy more of the stock which was listed to acclaim in Europe last year.
Polish social and mobile gaming company Huuuge will price its Warsaw IPO at Z50, the top of the initial range, valuing the business at Z4.6bn ($1.2bn), according to sources close to the transaction.