NIB and Quebec join dollar fives party
The Nordic Investment Bank and Province of Quebec are set to hit the five year part of the dollar curve on Tuesday, a trade that has returned some bumper deals for public sector borrowers so far in 2017.
The ample demand at fives has made that tenor somewhat crowded so far this year. Tuesday will be the third time this year that more than one borrower has brought a five year dollar benchmark on the same day — although so far, there has been no impact
...
