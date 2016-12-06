Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

NIB and Quebec join dollar fives party

The Nordic Investment Bank and Province of Quebec are set to hit the five year part of the dollar curve on Tuesday, a trade that has returned some bumper deals for public sector borrowers so far in 2017.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:30 PM
The ample demand at fives has made that tenor somewhat crowded so far this year. Tuesday will be the third time this year that more than one borrower has brought a five year dollar benchmark on the same day — although so far, there has been no impact ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 JPMorgan 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 HSBC 1,158.55 2 14.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 12.78%
5 Danske Bank 662.83 1 8.32%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 3,533.69 6 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 3,387.74 5 11.52%
3 HSBC 3,118.62 6 10.60%
4 Citi 3,063.28 6 10.42%
5 TD Securities Inc 2,869.30 6 9.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,215.75 50 9.69%
2 Barclays 13,032.51 29 8.89%
3 Citi 12,864.73 34 8.77%
4 HSBC 11,755.65 26 8.02%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,593.97 21 6.54%