Swaps clearing fight reignited as Draghi and Massad wade in

Wrangles over the future of euro interest rate swap clearing after Brexit were revived this week, with both European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and outgoing US Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair Timothy Massad suggesting that the EU should maintain oversight of the UK market. Meanwhile, two London-based executives argued that the UK should extend its EU exit process to five years to avoid losing swaps business to the US.