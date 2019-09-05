All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Brexit

    LevFin Leveraged Loans
    UK levfin faces obstruction as Brexit chaos reigns
    Owen Sanderson, September 05, 2019
    Leveraged finance bankers say they have a substantial deal pipeline in sterling to execute this autumn, while the UK's fall into political chaos threatens market volatility. Sub-investment grade buyers are likely to be offered buyout debt for Ei Group, Merlin and BCA Marketplace, among a flood of business totalling at least £15bn ($18.5bn), writes Owen Sanderson.
    Equity
    Johnson dampens UK capital markets with ‘do or die’ Brexit
    Owen Sanderson, July 25, 2019
    UK capital markets are once again in flux and in the dark over the country’s future, as new prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to take the UK out of the European Union on October 31 “do or die”, write Sam Kerr, Tyler Davies and Owen Sanderson.
    Comment
    Buckle up: Boris is at the wheel of the Brexit bus on the road to no one knows where
    Sam Kerr, July 23, 2019
    London’s capital markets are again under threat of severe disruption as the UK’s clown prince in chief, Boris Johnson, became prime minister this week.
    Equity IPOs
    Growth IPOs boost 2019 returns but political risks persist
    Sam Kerr, July 04, 2019
    The EMEA IPO market has performed solidly in the first half of 2019, with high growth propositions in particular outperforming. Nevertheless, with disparate year-to-date returns between offerings and geopolitical tensions likely to surface in the autumn, sellers will act with heightened caution when the market reopens in September, writes Sam Kerr.
    Equity
    UK markets must soldier on through chaos after EU vote
    Lewis McLellan, May 28, 2019
    UK capital markets issuers and investors who want to do deals need to prepare to ignore Brexit and come to market. There is no sense in waiting for political calm — the European election result shows it simply is not going to come.
    Equity IPOs
    Brexit delay clouds outlook for UK listings revival
    Sam Kerr, April 11, 2019
    The decision by the European Union and UK on Wednesday night to extend the country’s membership of the bloc until October 31 prolongs the uncertainty that is deterring UK companies from attempting IPOs.
    Equity IPOs
    Further Brexit delay puts UK IPOs back on ice
    Sam Kerr, March 26, 2019
    Equity bankers expected clarity about Brexit by this week, for better or worse, and had hoped to start work again on UK IPO projects. But further delays and political uncertainty have swept these deals back to the sidelines.
    Private debt
    UK lenders rejected from Schuldschein amid Brexit uncertainty
    Silas Brown, March 26, 2019
    Mersen, a French technology manufacturer, will not accept bids from UK-based lenders for its new Schuldschein “in anticipation of a potential Brexit”. Three bankers away from the transaction said they have also discussed excluding UK lenders with other borrowers.
    Equity
    Brexit uncertainty will keep equity investors away
    Aidan Gregory, March 13, 2019
    There was a dark mood in equity markets on Wednesday morning after the UK parliament rejected prime minister Theresa May’s negotiated Brexit withdrawal agreement by a huge majority for a second time. A possible delay to the UK's departure from the EU and all of the crippling uncertainty that entails is set to continue to hamstring equity capital markets.
    Equity IPOs
    Brexit chaos claims London fund listing
    Sam Kerr, January 29, 2019
    The £200m ($262.56m) listing of Global Sustainability Trust, a London socially responsible investing (SRI) private equity vehicle, has been postponed due to negative market conditions — primarily the political chaos surrounding the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU).
    SSA
    Tradeweb wins approval for Dutch venue
    Costas Mourselas, January 15, 2019
    Trading platform operator Tradeweb has received regulatory approvals to operate trading venues from Amsterdam as it solidifies its preparations for Brexit.
    People News
    RBC corporate DCM head Seibel to run Mizuho’s EU arm
    Owen Sanderson, January 10, 2019
    Mizuho International said it had hired Christoph Seibel, head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets at RBC Capital Markets, to be chief executive of its EU operations, Mizuho Securities Europe.
