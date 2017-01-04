Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB cracks open sterling with a cracker

The European Investment Bank set a marker on Wednesday that sterling issuance could be just as hot this month as it was in January last year — as another pair of issuers hoped to add further evidence of that this week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04 Jan 2017

KfW will bring a March 2022 sterling benchmark on Thursday, with leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets taking indications of interest from initial price thoughts of 32bp area over the 4% March 2022 Gilt.

FMS Wertmanagement, meanwhile, hired Barclays,

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 20,475.35 32 10.67%
2 HSBC 16,484.71 24 8.59%
3 JPMorgan 14,360.55 27 7.48%
4 Citi 14,240.06 25 7.42%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,855.60 23 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 50,330.13 180 10.94%
2 Citi 47,115.86 137 10.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,568.96 127 9.47%
4 HSBC 39,485.99 104 8.59%
5 Goldman Sachs 31,338.33 72 6.81%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 36,926.88 95 8.46%
2 HSBC 33,486.91 125 7.67%
3 UniCredit 32,242.24 114 7.38%
4 JPMorgan 28,543.72 95 6.54%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 28,141.90 84 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 88,129.87 354 7.06%
2 JPMorgan 87,615.65 586 7.02%
3 Citi 79,679.68 279 6.38%
4 Barclays 78,163.55 254 6.26%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,650.40 213 5.18%