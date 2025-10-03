Italy wows in MTNs as CEEMEA bonds fly but SLBs stutter

Italy showed just what the medium term note market can do for borrowers this week as it priced a €700m deal. We examine what the benefits were to the issuer.

We are also launching our first ever dedicated MTN Awards. We tell you how they will be awarded and how to take part but you can also click here to find out more.

We also discuss what Enel's decision to ditch sustainability-linked bonds means for the product that it created. The SLB market has slowed of late but we argue that there is plenty of life in it yet.

Meanwhile, there was no let-up in the pace of emerging market bond issuance this week. We look at who brought deals and why the market is so hot right now.