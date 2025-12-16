GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: shortlist revealed

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: shortlist revealed

GlobalCapital
December 16, 2025 08:46 am

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for its inaugural MTN Awards

MTN launch (5).png

For over two decades, GlobalCapital has been the leader in recognizing the best and brightest in primary capital markets through its prestigious awards programmes.

We are now proud to launch a new addition: the market's only awards dedicated exclusively to the medium-term note (MTN) market.

Drawing on GlobalCapital's deep editorial expertise in debt capital markets and the recent introduction of MTN Monitor — the industry's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements and innovations across the sector.

Market recognition

The GlobalCapital MTN Awards for institutions and individuals are selected by the market, for the market.

Winners are determined through a comprehensive poll of market participants, reflecting their views on who has truly excelled and made a significant impact during the review period, spanning from October 4, 2024, to October 3, 2025.

This ensures the awards spotlight the most impressive contributors in each category.

Voting opened to the market from October 3 to October 31, 2025, with participation from over 120 senior executives at leading MTN institutions.

The shortlist for the polled categories is detailed below.

The MTN 10

In addition, GlobalCapital will recognise 10 select transactions as its MTN deals of the year: the MTN 10.

These winners were chosen through a competitive pitching process held in October and November.

The winners will be unveiled live at the MTN Awards dinner, scheduled for February 2026.

You can find more information about the Award categories and pitch criteria here - https://www.globalcapital.com/globalcapital-mtn-awards-2026.


SHORTLIST

Shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    MTN Bank of the Year

    • Citibank
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • JP Morgan

    Europe MTN Bank of the Year

    • BNP Paribas
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Deutsche Bank

    Middle East MTN Bank of the Year

    • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
    • Citibank
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Asia MTN Bank of the Year

    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Nomura
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Bank for SSA MTNs

    • Citibank
    • JP Morgan
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Bank for FIG MTNs

    • Citibank
    • JP Morgan
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Bank for Corporate MTNs

    • Citibank
    • HSBC
    • JP Morgan

    Niche Currencies Bank of the Year

    • Citibank
    • JP Morgan
    • Nomura

    Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year

    • Citibank
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Callable Euro Bank of the Year

    • Barclays
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Goldman Sachs

    Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs

    • Barclays
    • Citibank
    • Goldman Sachs

    Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs

    • BNP Paribas
    • Citibank
    • HSBC

    Most Innovative Bank of the Year

    • Citibank
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • JP Morgan

    Third-party Swap Provider of the Year

    • Citibank
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • JP Morgan

    Best Bank for Introducing New Investors

    • BNP Paribas
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • HSBC

    Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs

    • BNP Paribas
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Bank for CDs

    • BRED
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Bank for Programme Advisory

    • BNP Paribas
    • Citibank
    • Credit Agricole CIB

    CP Bank of the Year

    • BRED
    • Credit Agricole CIB
    • ING

    Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year

    • Goldman Sachs
    • ING
    • Santander

  • Issuer Awards

    Overall SSA Issuer of the Year
    • Asian Development Bank
    • European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    • International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

    Supranational Issuer of the Year

    • Asian Development Bank
    • European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    • International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

    Agency Issuer

    • Agence France Locale
    • KfW
    • Kommunalbanken

    Sub-sovereign Issuer of the Year

    • Brussels-Capital Region
    • Land Hessen
    • Land NRW

    Overall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year

    • ANZ
    • Commonwealth Bank of Australia
    • National Bank of Canada

    FIG Senior Issuer of the Year

    • ANZ
    • National Bank of Canada
    • QNB

    Covered Issuer of the Year

    • CAFFIL
    • LBBW
    • Munchener Hypotekenbank

    EM CEE Issuer of the Year

    • Romania
    • Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
    • VakifBank

    EM Middle East Issuer of the Year

    • Arab Energy Fund
    • First Abu Dhabi Bank
    • Qatar National Bank

    Corporate Issuer of the Year

    • Electricite de France
    • Nutresa
    • Toyota

    Nordic Issuer of the Year

    • Kommunalbanken
    • Municipality Finance
    • Nordic Investment Bank

    Apac Issuer of the Year

    • Asian Development Bank
    • Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    • Ausgrid

    Breakthrough Issuer of the Year

    • Arab Energy Fund
    • Fonplata
    • Opec Fund

    Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs

    • Central American Bank for Economic Integration
    • International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
    • International Fund for Agricultural Development

    CP Issuer of the Year

    • Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
    • KfW
    • L-Bank

  • Service Provider Awards

    Law Firm of the Year
    • A&O Shearman
    • Clifford Chance
    • Linklaters

    Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers

    • A&O Shearman
    • Clifford Chance
    • Linklaters

    Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers

    • A&O Shearman
    • Clifford Chance
    • Linklaters

    Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers

    • A&O Shearman
    • Clifford Chance
    • Linklaters

    Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers

    • A&O Shearman
    • Clifford Chance
    • Greenberg Taurig

    Fintech Provider of the Year

    • Origin
    • SimCorp
    • Spire

    Trustee Agent of the Year

    • Citibank
    • Deutsche Bank
    • HSBC

  • Individual Awards

    Best MTN Banker

    • David Costa – Deutsche Bank
    • Francesca Lester – JP Morgan
    • Oliver Greer – Standard Chartered Bank

    Best Funding Official

    • Alexander Ruf – Nordic Investment Bank
    • Mustafa Sari – KfW
    • Pieter Van Blommestein – Asian Development Bank

    Outstanding Individual Contribution to the MTN Market

    • Michael Conle – LBBW
    • David Costa - Deutsche Bank
    • Toby Croasdell – Credit Agricole CIB
    • Chris Hill - Daiwa

We will reveal the winners at our MTN Awards Dinner in London in early 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact the sales team .

Topics

Polls and AwardsCorp MTNsCorporates MTNs and CPSSA MTNs and CPFIG MTNs and CP
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles

Gift this article