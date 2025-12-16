GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: shortlist revealed

For over two decades, GlobalCapital has been the leader in recognizing the best and brightest in primary capital markets through its prestigious awards programmes.

We are now proud to launch a new addition: the market's only awards dedicated exclusively to the medium-term note (MTN) market.

Drawing on GlobalCapital's deep editorial expertise in debt capital markets and the recent introduction of MTN Monitor — the industry's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements and innovations across the sector.

Market recognition

The GlobalCapital MTN Awards for institutions and individuals are selected by the market, for the market.

Winners are determined through a comprehensive poll of market participants, reflecting their views on who has truly excelled and made a significant impact during the review period, spanning from October 4, 2024, to October 3, 2025.

This ensures the awards spotlight the most impressive contributors in each category.

Voting opened to the market from October 3 to October 31, 2025, with participation from over 120 senior executives at leading MTN institutions.

The shortlist for the polled categories is detailed below.

The MTN 10

In addition, GlobalCapital will recognise 10 select transactions as its MTN deals of the year: the MTN 10.

These winners were chosen through a competitive pitching process held in October and November.

The winners will be unveiled live at the MTN Awards dinner, scheduled for February 2026.

You can find more information about the Award categories and pitch criteria here - https://www.globalcapital.com/globalcapital-mtn-awards-2026.

SHORTLIST

Shortlist Bank Awards MTN Bank of the Year Citibank Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan Europe MTN Bank of the Year BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB Deutsche Bank Middle East MTN Bank of the Year Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Citibank Standard Chartered Bank Asia MTN Bank of the Year Credit Agricole CIB Nomura Standard Chartered Bank Best Bank for SSA MTNs Citibank JP Morgan Standard Chartered Bank Best Bank for FIG MTNs Citibank JP Morgan Standard Chartered Bank Best Bank for Corporate MTNs Citibank HSBC JP Morgan Niche Currencies Bank of the Year Citibank JP Morgan Nomura Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year Citibank Credit Agricole CIB Standard Chartered Bank

Callable Euro Bank of the Year Barclays Credit Agricole CIB Goldman Sachs Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs Barclays Citibank Goldman Sachs Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs BNP Paribas Citibank HSBC Most Innovative Bank of the Year Citibank Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan Third-party Swap Provider of the Year Citibank Credit Agricole CIB JP Morgan Best Bank for Introducing New Investors BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB HSBC Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB Standard Chartered Bank Best Bank for CDs BRED Credit Agricole CIB Standard Chartered Bank Best Bank for Programme Advisory BNP Paribas Citibank Credit Agricole CIB CP Bank of the Year BRED Credit Agricole CIB ING Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year Goldman Sachs ING Santander

Issuer Awards Overall SSA Issuer of the Year

Asian Development Bank European Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Supranational Issuer of the Year Asian Development Bank European Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Agency Issuer Agence France Locale KfW Kommunalbanken Sub-sovereign Issuer of the Year Brussels-Capital Region Land Hessen Land NRW Overall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year ANZ Commonwealth Bank of Australia National Bank of Canada FIG Senior Issuer of the Year ANZ National Bank of Canada QNB Covered Issuer of the Year CAFFIL LBBW Munchener Hypotekenbank EM CEE Issuer of the Year Romania Turkiye Garanti Bankasi VakifBank EM Middle East Issuer of the Year Arab Energy Fund First Abu Dhabi Bank Qatar National Bank Corporate Issuer of the Year Electricite de France Nutresa Toyota Nordic Issuer of the Year Kommunalbanken Municipality Finance Nordic Investment Bank Apac Issuer of the Year Asian Development Bank Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Ausgrid Breakthrough Issuer of the Year Arab Energy Fund Fonplata Opec Fund Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs Central American Bank for Economic Integration International Bank for Reconstruction and Development International Fund for Agricultural Development CP Issuer of the Year Cassa Depositi e Prestiti KfW L-Bank



Service Provider Awards Law Firm of the Year

A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters

Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Linklaters Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers A&O Shearman Clifford Chance Greenberg Taurig Fintech Provider of the Year Origin SimCorp Spire Trustee Agent of the Year Citibank Deutsche Bank HSBC

Individual Awards Best MTN Banker David Costa – Deutsche Bank Francesca Lester – JP Morgan Oliver Greer – Standard Chartered Bank Best Funding Official Alexander Ruf – Nordic Investment Bank Mustafa Sari – KfW Pieter Van Blommestein – Asian Development Bank Outstanding Individual Contribution to the MTN Market Michael Conle – LBBW David Costa - Deutsche Bank Toby Croasdell – Credit Agricole CIB Chris Hill - Daiwa



We will reveal the winners at our MTN Awards Dinner in London in early 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact the sales team .