GlobalCapital MTN Awards 2026: shortlist revealed
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist for its inaugural MTN Awards
For over two decades, GlobalCapital has been the leader in recognizing the best and brightest in primary capital markets through its prestigious awards programmes.
We are now proud to launch a new addition: the market's only awards dedicated exclusively to the medium-term note (MTN) market.
Drawing on GlobalCapital's deep editorial expertise in debt capital markets and the recent introduction of MTN Monitor — the industry's only dedicated database of MTN issuance — these awards aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements and innovations across the sector.
Market recognition
The GlobalCapital MTN Awards for institutions and individuals are selected by the market, for the market.
Winners are determined through a comprehensive poll of market participants, reflecting their views on who has truly excelled and made a significant impact during the review period, spanning from October 4, 2024, to October 3, 2025.
This ensures the awards spotlight the most impressive contributors in each category.
Voting opened to the market from October 3 to October 31, 2025, with participation from over 120 senior executives at leading MTN institutions.
The shortlist for the polled categories is detailed below.
The MTN 10
In addition, GlobalCapital will recognise 10 select transactions as its MTN deals of the year: the MTN 10.
These winners were chosen through a competitive pitching process held in October and November.
The winners will be unveiled live at the MTN Awards dinner, scheduled for February 2026.
You can find more information about the Award categories and pitch criteria here - https://www.globalcapital.com/globalcapital-mtn-awards-2026.
SHORTLIST
-
MTN Bank of the Year
- Citibank
- Credit Agricole CIB
- JP Morgan
Europe MTN Bank of the Year
- BNP Paribas
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Deutsche Bank
Middle East MTN Bank of the Year
- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
- Citibank
- Standard Chartered Bank
Asia MTN Bank of the Year
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Nomura
- Standard Chartered Bank
Best Bank for SSA MTNs
- Citibank
- JP Morgan
- Standard Chartered Bank
Best Bank for FIG MTNs
- Citibank
- JP Morgan
- Standard Chartered Bank
Best Bank for Corporate MTNs
- Citibank
- HSBC
- JP Morgan
Niche Currencies Bank of the Year
- Citibank
- JP Morgan
- Nomura
Frontier Currencies Bank of the Year
- Citibank
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Standard Chartered Bank
Callable Euro Bank of the Year
- Barclays
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Goldman Sachs
Best Bank for CMS-linked MTNs
- Barclays
- Citibank
- Goldman Sachs
Best Bank for Inflation-linked MTNs
- BNP Paribas
- Citibank
- HSBC
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
- Citibank
- Credit Agricole CIB
- JP Morgan
Third-party Swap Provider of the Year
- Citibank
- Credit Agricole CIB
- JP Morgan
Best Bank for Introducing New Investors
- BNP Paribas
- Credit Agricole CIB
- HSBC
Best Bank for ESG-linked MTNs
- BNP Paribas
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Standard Chartered Bank
Best Bank for CDs
- BRED
- Credit Agricole CIB
- Standard Chartered Bank
Best Bank for Programme Advisory
- BNP Paribas
- Citibank
- Credit Agricole CIB
CP Bank of the Year
- BRED
- Credit Agricole CIB
- ING
Rising Force MTN Bank of the Year
- Goldman Sachs
- ING
- Santander
-
Overall SSA Issuer of the Year
- Asian Development Bank
- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Supranational Issuer of the Year
- Asian Development Bank
- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Agency Issuer
- Agence France Locale
- KfW
- Kommunalbanken
Sub-sovereign Issuer of the Year
- Brussels-Capital Region
- Land Hessen
- Land NRW
Overall FIG MTN Issuer of the Year
- ANZ
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- National Bank of Canada
FIG Senior Issuer of the Year
- ANZ
- National Bank of Canada
- QNB
Covered Issuer of the Year
- CAFFIL
- LBBW
- Munchener Hypotekenbank
EM CEE Issuer of the Year
- Romania
- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
- VakifBank
EM Middle East Issuer of the Year
- Arab Energy Fund
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Qatar National Bank
Corporate Issuer of the Year
- Electricite de France
- Nutresa
- Toyota
Nordic Issuer of the Year
- Kommunalbanken
- Municipality Finance
- Nordic Investment Bank
Apac Issuer of the Year
- Asian Development Bank
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
- Ausgrid
Breakthrough Issuer of the Year
- Arab Energy Fund
- Fonplata
- Opec Fund
Best Issuer for ESG-linked MTNs
- Central American Bank for Economic Integration
- International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- International Fund for Agricultural Development
CP Issuer of the Year
- Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
- KfW
- L-Bank
-
Law Firm of the Year
- A&O Shearman
- Clifford Chance
- Linklaters
Best Law Firm for SSA Issuers
- A&O Shearman
- Clifford Chance
- Linklaters
Best Law Firm for FIG Issuers
- A&O Shearman
- Clifford Chance
- Linklaters
Best Law Firm for CEEMEA Issuers
- A&O Shearman
- Clifford Chance
- Linklaters
Best Law Firm for Corporate Issuers
- A&O Shearman
- Clifford Chance
- Greenberg Taurig
Fintech Provider of the Year
- Origin
- SimCorp
- Spire
Trustee Agent of the Year
- Citibank
- Deutsche Bank
- HSBC
-
Best MTN Banker
- David Costa – Deutsche Bank
- Francesca Lester – JP Morgan
- Oliver Greer – Standard Chartered Bank
Best Funding Official
- Alexander Ruf – Nordic Investment Bank
- Mustafa Sari – KfW
- Pieter Van Blommestein – Asian Development Bank
Outstanding Individual Contribution to the MTN Market
- Michael Conle – LBBW
- David Costa - Deutsche Bank
- Toby Croasdell – Credit Agricole CIB
- Chris Hill - Daiwa
We will reveal the winners at our MTN Awards Dinner in London in early 2026.
If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact the sales team .