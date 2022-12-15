Volumes drop and premiums vary in tough year for EM
Context and market conditions are always important when considering the merits of any new issue, but this was particularly the case in 2022, given how volatile markets were. Every CEEMEA issuer had to pay a high all-in price to get their deal away, and new issue premiums varied between issuers. EM issuers faced the toughest conditions in many years during 2022. The Russian invasion pushed investors to flee from riskier assets. The war had practical effects too: disruption to energy and food supplies sent inflation soaring and the resulting interest rate rises meant borrowing costs jumped sharply for CEEMEA issuers. New issue volumes dropped from 2021, particularly among CEEMEA corporates. By George Collard and Oliver West.
