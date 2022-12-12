Creative tension set to shake up MDB financing
An unvarying supply of senior bonds has been the multilateral development banks’ contribution to capital markets for many years. As Jon Hay reports, that is about to change. As they strive to optimise their balance sheets, risk sharing will proliferate and the first hybrid capital issues should appear. There may even be public equity issuance. If all these techniques work, they will also trigger a big increase in senior bond sales.
