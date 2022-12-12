All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SSA

Creative tension set to shake up MDB financing

Jon Hay
December 12, 2022 03:15 PM
Share

An unvarying supply of senior bonds has been the multilateral development banks’ contribution to capital markets for many years. As Jon Hay reports, that is about to change. As they strive to optimise their balance sheets, risk sharing will proliferate and the first hybrid capital issues should appear. There may even be public equity issuance. If all these techniques work, they will also trigger a big increase in senior bond sales.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

SSA Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023
JH
Jon Hay