Worst markets for years keep treasurers on their toes
Nimbleness was the name of the game for Europe’s high grade corporate bond issuers in 2022, as war, inflation and the end of quantitative easing transformed the market. High inflation means a large chunk of 2023 will be the same, but corporate funding chiefs hope the latter part of next year could provide excellent opportunities for issuance. Mike Turner reports.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: