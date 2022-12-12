All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA bond houses: beaten but not broken

Francesca Young
December 12, 2022 02:43 PM
Share

After a year of war, rate rises, inflation and political pressures on the CEEMEA region, fixed income markets have been badly shaken. Citi and JP Morgan’s vice-like grip on the top of theprimary market league tables remains, though others have been forced to question their commitment to the emerging market bond markets. Francesca Young reports.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

Emerging Markets Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023
FY
Francesca Young