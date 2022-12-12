CEEMEA bond houses: beaten but not broken
After a year of war, rate rises, inflation and political pressures on the CEEMEA region, fixed income markets have been badly shaken. Citi and JP Morgan’s vice-like grip on the top of theprimary market league tables remains, though others have been forced to question their commitment to the emerging market bond markets. Francesca Young reports.
