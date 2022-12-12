All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Syndicated Loans

Loan market’s cloudy outlook contains a ray of green light

December 12, 2022 02:48 PM
Share

The EMEA syndicated loan market has weathered the roughest year for capital markets since 2009 in decent shape. Even battered leveraged finance is working. But lenders are ambivalent on whether 2023 will bring a modest recovery or worse strains. As Marta Imarisio reports, the one bright spot is the ever-growing emphasis on ESG.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

Syndicated Loans Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023