Loan market’s cloudy outlook contains a ray of green light
The EMEA syndicated loan market has weathered the roughest year for capital markets since 2009 in decent shape. Even battered leveraged finance is working. But lenders are ambivalent on whether 2023 will bring a modest recovery or worse strains. As Marta Imarisio reports, the one bright spot is the ever-growing emphasis on ESG.
