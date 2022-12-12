All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Emerging Markets

The only way is up for CEEMEA bond markets

Francesca Young
December 12, 2022 02:46 PM
After a calamitous year in EM bonds, market participants are wary of predicting how the next 12 months could play out. Few foresaw the war in Ukraine — and even fewer the Covid pandemic, which influenced volumes for the two previous years. But there is some hope of normalisation in 2023, as GlobalCapital’s poll of bankers and investors shows. By Francesca Young.

Tags

Emerging Markets Review of the Year 2022 and Outlook 2023
FY
